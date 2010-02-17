Apparently it folds "as small as a book" and is compatible with all the latest Apple iPods and iPhones, including the 3G S. It has official "Works with iPhone" certification.

It replaces the iM310 model, has dual drivers, battery (4 x AA) and mains power and includes a soft, leather-like cover that doubles as a speaker stand.

There's a 3.5mm input for connecting other devices such as an MP3 player, CD or DVD player, and the front-firing ports are intended to enhance its bass performance.

The Altec Lansing inMotion Compact will be available this spring for £60.

