AirPods don't come any cheaper: Apple's wireless earbuds hit new low price of £95

There are newer and better AirPods available, but none are as affordable as these. The AirPods (2019) have hit a new low price of £95 at Amazon. That's £4 cheaper than their previous low price, and a whopping £64 cheaper than their launch price.

Any drop under £100 is rare for a pair of AirPods – we usually only see it during big sale events like Prime Day. And this new low price represents better value than ever.

Apple AirPods 2 best ever price

Apple's AirPods have been around so long and have become so incredibly popular among iPhone users that they hardly need any introduction. Walk around any city centre, drop down into the Underground or go to a local café and you'll see dozens of users sporting the iconic white stems. Happily, this popularity is increasingly justified, with models such as the AirPods 2 (2019) and the AirPods Pro 2 proving that Apple is beginning to take sound seriously in a bid to compete with rival efforts from Sony, Bose and Sennheiser.

This AirPods deal is on the second-gen model as opposed to the newer AirPods 3 (£129), but second-gen buds remain a fine buy if you're keen to save money and grab a bargain over nabbing spatial audio support and the slight advances in sound quality and battery life afforded by the third-gen model.

The second-gen buds really are a fine pair of wireless in-ears, and as we stated in our AirPods (2019) review, their agreeable sound, 24-hour total battery life and excellent wireless tech for iOS users make them a pleasure to live with. That was when we tested them at £159, so in terms of sound-per-pound performance, they're even better now that they're discounted to £95 at Amazon. For iOS users wanting to save some serious dosh, this is a great deal.

