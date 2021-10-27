Adidas launches true wireless earbuds to soup up your sporty adventures

Adidas has teamed up with Sweden's Zound Industries to launch three pairs of sporty true wireless earbuds aimed at athletes, gym-goers and those who aspire to be 'in the zone'.

Top of the range is the Adidas Z.N.E. 01 ANC, a pair of active noise-cancelling (ANC) buds with an "Awareness Mode" for when you want to hear what's going on around you. The striking stem design is a clever nod to Adidas' famous three stripe motif, while the interchangeable tips (small, medium and large provided) should make for "all-day comfort".

They're rated IPX5, so they won't be phased by monsoon rains. That's one up on the IPX4 AirPods Pro, which can only withstand the odd splash. Battery life is a claimed 4.5 hours from the buds themselves, plus an additional 15.5 hours from the case, totalling 20 hours (26 if you switch off ANC).

The Z.N.E. 01 ANC are available to buy now for $189 / £170 (around AU$320) from the AdidasHeadphones website. On a tighter budget? Adidas has also launched a non-ANC version, the Z.N.E. 01. The cheaper model offers a total battery life of 25 hours and costs $99 / £90 (around AU$175).

(Image credit: Adidas )

The third and final pair on offer is the Adidas FWD-02 SPORT (above), which swap noise-cancelling for a snazzy "fashion-forward" design. Zoom in and you'll see that the outer section of each bud is wrapped in a breathable mesh fabric, which is said to "allow for proper drying" after sweaty workouts.

Like their pricier, noise-cancelling sibling, the FWD-02 SPORT are rated IPX5 and feature interchangeable ear tips and wings, plus intuitive, glove-friendly controls. You also get "Awareness Mode", so you can stay aware of your surroundings and chat with those around you with a quick tap.

Expect six hours playback from the buds themselves, plus another 19 hours from the charging case. Adidas says the case comes with a detachable lid, so you needn't worry about snapping it off at the hinge in your haste to get out on track and smash your PB. Clever.

Already limbering up to open your wallet? The Adidas FWD-02 SPORT will be available later this year, priced at $169 (around £125 / AU$230).

