45% off! Award-winning AKG wireless headphones now £59 at Richer Sounds

Just two months ago we gave the AKG Y400 a 2020 What Hi-Fi? Award, calling them out as the best wireless headphones under £150 – and now they're even better value thanks to a mega 45 per cent discount.

These AKG wireless headphones were £109 when we tested them in October, but now they can be picked up for just £59 at Richer Sounds. That's incredible value and could well make the perfect Christmas gift for anyone in need of compact wireless cans...



AKG Y400 wireless headphones £109 £59 at Richer Sounds

If it’s an affordable, portable set of energetic wireless on-ears you seek, the AKG Y400s are currently unbeatable – especially at this hugely discounted price. Our advice: grab them while you can.

View Deal

These Y400s represent a top budget wireless buy. They’re supremely comfortable and portable, well built, and have an energetic, expansive sound that sets a new standard at this level.

They marry an expansive, detailed and rhythmic presentation with a classy design, 20 hours of battery life, earcup controls and a couple of neat AKG features. The first is Ambient Aware. When activated, a tone is issued and playback is subdued. External noise seeps into our ears, making us aware of our surroundings, such as dogs in the park and passing cars. And the second is a wearer-detection feature, which automatically pauses playback when you remove the headphones from your ears.

All this for £59? You betcha.

MORE:

Read our full AKG Y400 review

Got a bigger or smaller budget? Check out these cheap headphones deals 2020

91 Christmas gift ideas for tech, music and movie fans