Update your LP12 turntable with the first-ever plinth upgrade from Linn - but it comes at a cost

Linn has launched its first-ever plinth performance upgrade for the LP12 turntable.

The plinth of any LP12 turntable is paramount to the deck's overall performance. As all the components of an LP12 are mounted onto the plinth, it "affects everything" – so the resulting performance is dependent on the plinth's stability, mass and resonance characteristics.

The Bedrock plinth upgrade is made of orthogonal layers (orthogonal = at right angles) of beech wood placed under extreme heat and pressure to create a solid, ultra-dense material. This engineered wood has "negligible resonance and superior acoustic isolation", says Linn.

The Bedrock claims to be more than double the density of a standard LP12 plinth, is uniformly solid and its ultra-low resonance properties are beneficial to the turntable's overall performance. Linn says this plinth upgrade makes every aspect of an LP12 perform better, including "more pace, tighter bass, greater insight".

(Image credit: Linn)

This Bedrock plinth was first used in Linn's 50th anniversary LP12-50 turntable in 2023 – a gorgeous deck which was designed in collaboration with Jony Ive and sold for an eye-popping £50,000. It was said to take the Sondek LP12 to “a new level of sonic performance”.

Now available for all LP12 models, the Bedrock plinth comes in a natural beech wood finish protected with an oil coat. Linn also notes that this natural wood is a scarce material and the manufacturing process is complex, so the Bedrock plinth will be available in limited quantities only.

The precious nature of this plinth upgrade is also reflected in the price. The Bedrock can be bought as a standalone plinth for £8750 (with top plate), or you can buy it as part of an LP12 mechanics set for £10,140/£10,135. Pricey, yes – but if you're a dedicated Linn owner with one of its iconic turntables that you never want to let go of, this is a meaningful way of upgrading your existing LP12 to – according to Linn – flagship Klimax levels of performance.

