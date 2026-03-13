The best products that we've tested from the Amazon sale – a five-star OLED TV, award-winning projector and wireless earbuds

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The Amazon sale has been very kind to wireless earbuds

A picture of the Samsung S90F displaying an F1 car, with the deals of the week logo overlaid on top
(Image credit: Future)

This week saw Amazon running its Spring Deal Days sale.

This has resulted in some rather good deals – new lowest prices, savings on Award-winning products and the rare return of an AirPods deal.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

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