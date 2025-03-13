New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: budget music streamers that deliver true hi-fi sound

For many of us, a music streamer is a very modern piece of kit. But things move quickly in every aspect of life – and certainly in hi-fi. While they may seem new, streamers have been around for many years; consumers are using the likes of Tidal and Spotify much of the time, and the compact disc is, perhaps, a dying medium.

Which is why the music streamer is becoming a fundamental part of every hi-fi system. And, if you are yet to embark on the voyage to serious hi-fi streaming, you should seriously think about it. Our round-up of affordable music streamers highlights six of the best that will bring real hi-fi sound to your streams and the downloads and digital files you have stored on a NAS drive.

Another thoroughly modern sub-set of the home entertainment universe is the portable projector, which allows you to take some super-large images anywhere you want, with truly decent quality. We bring you our top picks for every budget in the April issue of What Hi-Fi?.

Bargain streamers can be hi-fi too

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Quite simply, if you stream music and want the best possible sound quality from your digital library or streaming service of choice, then a dedicated network audio player (aka music streamer) is a must-have for your hi-fi system.

Streaming music is convenient, versatile and space-saving. Whether you have meticulously curated hard drives full of hi-res digital downloads and CD rips, or enjoy streaming in high quality from Tidal or Qobuz, playing music and internet radio from one box using a wi-fi or wired connection is a great experience.

Budget models from the likes of WiiM, Cambridge Audio, Audiolab and Bluesound are gaining in popularity and, as you’ll see from our round-up this month, can perform very admirably in your set-up.

Whether you’re listening to ’80s synth pop, hard rock, hip-hop or indeed any genre, you’ll find something at this level that will make you, and your wallet, very happy.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Portable projectors for anywhere movie experiences

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Recent tech advances have paved the way for vast improvements in quality and sparked a flood of good, affordable portable projectors. In short, today’s portables are genuine go-anywhere devices that produce impressive results and are simple to set up. That holds true whether you are looking to take one with you on a weekend away, or simply want the flexibility of being able to move it from one room to another at home.

Modern portables are also well featured, with many having streaming smarts for access to Netflix, Apple TV, Disney + and the like. If you are looking to buy a portable projector, this issue we have chosen five models that we think will bring a smile to your face. In fact, we predict that you’ll soon be beaming – in more ways than one.

Rega's classic turntable gets an upgraded model – which should you buy?

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

The legendary Planar 3 turntable has taken up a fair amount of the Rega engineering team’s attention recently. In 2023, an upgraded, limited-edition version of the mid-range deck was announced as part of the company’s 50th-anniversary celebrations. Then last year, the deck’s original cartridge partner changed from the long-running Elys 2 to the new Nd3 (at no extra cost), enhancing the performance enough to earn the turntable a Product of the Year What Hi-Fi? Award. And now, Rega has unveiled the Planar 3 RS (Rega Special) Edition, imbued with technology and elements taken from the company’s higher-end models and fittingly plugging the significant price gap between the ‘standard’ Planar 3 and the next-model-up Planar 6.

The Planar 3, then, is already superb at its price level, but now that we have reviewed the pricier RS Edition, can we say that its upgrades justify the premium? Here we compare the price, design and performance of each to ascertain which is better value.

First with reviews

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Once more, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

All-in-one systems are becoming increasingly popular, as a way to get hi-fi sound from a more convenient form factor – and now Cambridge Audio has stepped into the fray with its new Evo One system. How did it fare when it passed through our test rooms this month? Find out in this month's mag!

And there's much more besides. This month we take a look at LG's latest LCD TV, with the Korean giants changing tack with a different panel type that aims for better contrast. So, will this be enough to bring all the stars to our in-depth review of the set this month? Again, you'll have to pick up a copy of April's What Hi-Fi? to find out!

Elsewhere we run the rule over the Activo P1 music player, a classy pair of over-ear wireless headphones from Dali, the IO-8, a new ultra short throw projector from Xgimi, a pair of Technics buds, the EAH-AZ100, that are good enough to trouble the class leaders, and finally the Klipsch Flexus Core 200 soundbar.

See what our review team thought of all these products in April's What Hi-Fi?

Top-drawer hi-fi with a price tag to match

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Our Temptations section of the magazine is where you'll find the highest of the high-end of hi-fi and AV products.

Expensive is, of course, relative, and this month we have an integrated amplifier that we think fully justifies its higher price tag. The 40 AMP is part of a new range of hi-fi products from lauded brand Cyrus. How did it fare in our test rooms? Our reviewers found that "the way the 40 AMP conveys rhthmic drive is terrific, delivering a lovely sense of momentum" to tracks. Read the full review in April's What Hi-Fi?

Then, at just a quid short of ten grand, we have the Epikore 3 standmount speakers from Danish hi-fi brand Dali. We found these to be "surprisingly smooth and refined, sounding full bodied and naturally rich in nature". Find out more in this month's mag!

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive and freshly updated list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2024's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the April 2025 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition