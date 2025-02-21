Save up to £1299 on Focal, Naim, Triangle and WiiM at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025
Big savings across a huge range of hi-fi kit, from speakers to streamers to headphones and more…
This weekend is the Bristol Hi-Fi Show and as always there are a range of special deals on offer for products bought at the show.
Brands including Focal, Naim, Rega, Sennheiser, Triangle and WiiM are offering special savings that are only available to show attendees this weekend.
Read on for the pick of the best deals which includes a ridiculous 46% off the Naim Nait 50 and head down to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Bristol City Centre in Bristol between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday to take advantage. You can find all the show details and the latest product news, on our Bristol Hi-Fi Show page.
Acoustic Energy
20% off all speakers purchased at the show (excluding Corinium and new 300 Series)
Bluesound
25% of Node White
10% off Node Black
20% off Powernode Black
21% off Pulse 2i White
20% off Pulse Mini 2i White
Chord Company
Up to 55% off RCA, DIN and HDMI cables
40% off Clearway RCA
Chord Electronics
10% off Mojo 2, save £39.50, now £355.50
10% off Hugo 2, save £179, now £1615
10% off Qutest, save £119.50, now £1075.50
Cyrus
20% off the Classic series
Focal
21% off Bathys Dune, save £150, now £549
15% off Clear MG, save £200, now £1099
14% off Stelloa, save £400, now £2499
15% off Utopia22, save £700, now £3999
Naim Audio
46% off Nait 50, save £1299, now £1500
13% off Atom HE, save £300, now £1999
Optoma
17% off UHZ55 DLP projector, save £300, now £1499
14% off UHZ65LV DLP projector, save £500, now £2999
12% off UHZ68LVDLP projector, save £500, now £3499
Rega
20% off Planar 3 with Exact cartridge Light Oak, save £181, now £699
Ruark Audio
10% off all orders at the show
Sennheiser
20% off all orders at the show
Triangle
20% off AIO Twin, save £145.80, now £583.20
20% off Borea range
Wiim
15% off Pro+, save 32.85, now £186.15
15% off Ultra Space Grey, save £52.35, now £296.65
