Save up to £1299 on Focal, Naim, Triangle and WiiM at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025

Big savings across a huge range of hi-fi kit, from speakers to streamers to headphones and more…

Bristol Hi-Fi Show 2025 stand
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

This weekend is the Bristol Hi-Fi Show and as always there are a range of special deals on offer for products bought at the show.

Brands including Focal, Naim, Rega, Sennheiser, Triangle and WiiM are offering special savings that are only available to show attendees this weekend.

Read on for the pick of the best deals which includes a ridiculous 46% off the Naim Nait 50 and head down to the Delta Hotels by Marriott Bristol City Centre in Bristol between 10am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday to take advantage. You can find all the show details and the latest product news, on our Bristol Hi-Fi Show page.

Acoustic Energy

20% off all speakers purchased at the show (excluding Corinium and new 300 Series)

Bluesound

25% of Node White

10% off Node Black

20% off Powernode Black

21% off Pulse 2i White

20% off Pulse Mini 2i White

Chord Company

Up to 55% off RCA, DIN and HDMI cables

40% off Clearway RCA

Chord Electronics

10% off Mojo 2, save £39.50, now £355.50

10% off Hugo 2, save £179, now £1615

10% off Qutest, save £119.50, now £1075.50

Cyrus

20% off the Classic series

Focal

21% off Bathys Dune, save £150, now £549

15% off Clear MG, save £200, now £1099

14% off Stelloa, save £400, now £2499

15% off Utopia22, save £700, now £3999

Naim Audio

46% off Nait 50, save £1299, now £1500

13% off Atom HE, save £300, now £1999

Optoma

17% off UHZ55 DLP projector, save £300, now £1499

14% off UHZ65LV DLP projector, save £500, now £2999

12% off UHZ68LVDLP projector, save £500, now £3499

Rega

20% off Planar 3 with Exact cartridge Light Oak, save £181, now £699

Ruark Audio

10% off all orders at the show

Sennheiser

20% off all orders at the show

Triangle

20% off AIO Twin, save £145.80, now £583.20

20% off Borea range

Wiim

15% off Pro+, save 32.85, now £186.15

15% off Ultra Space Grey, save £52.35, now £296.65

Andy Madden
Andy Madden

Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.

