Our deals experts have spotted the best prices on What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TVs, projectors, music streamers and more

It's been a big week for What Hi-Fi?, as the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 were unveiled in all their glory. This year in particular was a doozy, with a slew of changes and new products shaking up some of our top categories.

And it seems that retailers didn't want to miss out on the fun. Some of our What Hi-Fi? Award winners are among the products seeing some great discounts this week.

Read on below if you'd like an Award-winning projector, Mini LED TV or music streamer – in some cases at their best price ever – or have a browse at other incredible deals including a JBL turntable with a whopping 50 per cent off.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £100 Cambridge Audio MXN10: was £449 now £349 at Amazon The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is a back-to-back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. Three years on the trot this music streamer has proven it's the bee's knees with its awesome sound and impressive specification, including great streaming features and file compatibility. Plus, it's neat, compact and easy to pop onto your hi-fi rack.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £100 TCL 65C7K: was £899 now £799 at very.co.uk The 65-inch TCL C7K is the best large-sized budget set you can buy this year. Boasting explosive contrast, impressive gaming support and a multi-channel speaker system courtesy of Bang & Olufsen, the C7K is a solid all-rounder. With four HDMI ports and a full Google TV suite to sweeten the deal, you’ll struggle to find a better value TV.

Save £500 JBL TT350 Classic: was £999 now £499 at Peter Tyson Turntable deals are rare to find, let alone ones that are half price. With that level of discount, the JBL TT350 Classic represents fantastic value for money and is significantly easier to recommend compared with when it's at full price. For the money, you'll get a classic turntable design with a metal tonearm and wooden base.

MORE:

All four of the best 2025 flagship OLED TVs are on sale, and I have ranked them so you know which to buy

Seven things I wish I had known before having a bespoke TV cabinet made

These are the seven scarily good tunes we've been using for testing this month