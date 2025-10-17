Our deals experts have spotted the best prices on What Hi-Fi? Award-winning TVs, projectors, music streamers and more
It's been a big week for What Hi-Fi?, as the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2025 were unveiled in all their glory. This year in particular was a doozy, with a slew of changes and new products shaking up some of our top categories.
And it seems that retailers didn't want to miss out on the fun. Some of our What Hi-Fi? Award winners are among the products seeing some great discounts this week.
Read on below if you'd like an Award-winning projector, Mini LED TV or music streamer – in some cases at their best price ever – or have a browse at other incredible deals including a JBL turntable with a whopping 50 per cent off.
The Hisense M2 Pro is a compact all-in-one home cinema solution that offers a big picture payoff without occupying too much space. With streaming and audio built in, it's an effective plug-and-play option for anyone who can't commit to a full-sized 4K beamer.
The Cambridge Audio MXN10 is a back-to-back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Award-winner. Three years on the trot this music streamer has proven it's the bee's knees with its awesome sound and impressive specification, including great streaming features and file compatibility. Plus, it's neat, compact and easy to pop onto your hi-fi rack.
The 65-inch TCL C7K is the best large-sized budget set you can buy this year. Boasting explosive contrast, impressive gaming support and a multi-channel speaker system courtesy of Bang & Olufsen, the C7K is a solid all-rounder. With four HDMI ports and a full Google TV suite to sweeten the deal, you’ll struggle to find a better value TV.
Award-winning. Check. Five stars. Check. Top-level performance. Check. The Marantz CD6007 is the CD player that we have no qualms recommending, especially for customers looking for quality at a tempting price. Get it now for a shade under £350.
Deal also at Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 may be pricier than your average wireless buds, but they also won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 for the quality they offer. And right now they are cheaper than ever. Alongside a stylish build, you'll get useful feature, solid active noise-cancelling, a comfortable fit and sensational levels of detail all packed into this five-star pair. The deal is available on the green finish only. Five stars
Read our Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review
Turntable deals are rare to find, let alone ones that are half price. With that level of discount, the JBL TT350 Classic represents fantastic value for money and is significantly easier to recommend compared with when it's at full price. For the money, you'll get a classic turntable design with a metal tonearm and wooden base.
