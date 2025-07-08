We only tested the WiiM Amp Pro just-add-speakers streaming amplifier last month, and were left impressed with its enjoyable sound and versatile talents for its unprecedented affordable price.

If you've had your eye on the Amp Pro, your patience will be rewarded, as you can now enjoy a huge £80 saving thanks to this week's Amazon Prime Day sales.

The WiiM Amp Pro is already cheaper than any of its rivals at its full price of £399, so this discounted price of £319.20 at Amazon is simply astounding.

Specialist hi-fi retailers such as Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks are also offering this £319 deal – yes, at 20p cheaper than on Amazon. But regardless of where you buy from, the WiiM Amp Pro is a great option to consider if you're looking for a do-it-all amplifier and streaming unit that barely takes up any space on your desk.

Save £79.80 WiiM Amp Pro: was £399 now £319.20 at Amazon The WiiM Amp Pro impressed us with its extensive range of talents. It packs in 60W of amplification, handles 24-bit hi-res files, all the popular streaming features (apart from AirPlay) and has an HDMI ARC input. All from an easy-to-use compact unit that you only need to add a pair of speakers to. Sonically, it's a huge leap in performance from its cheaper sibling, bringing a lively, agile sound with greater dynamics and sparkle – it's a fun listen. Ideal for those with limited space and budget, this whopping great £80 saving is mighty tempting. Save 20p at Richer Sounds, Peter Tyson and Sevenoaks

WiiM's first streaming amplifier, the three-star WiiM Amp, failed to impress us sonically, despite its combination of talents in such a small, affordable box.

Thankfully, the step-up WiiM Amp Pro improves upon its sound quality in a big way – enough to gain an additional star and earn a firm recommendation from us.

The Amp Pro retains the tiny size and wallet-friendly price tag. The streaming amp packs in 60W of Class D amplification, a DAC that can handle 24-bit/192kHz hi-res files, and a host of streaming features that mean you can stream music over your home wi-fi network and play CD-quality and hi-res tunes from your Tidal or Qobuz account.

There's also support for Spotify Connect while Bluetooth and Chromecast are available, but AirPlay is notably absent. It's the only real drawback in an otherwise easy-to-use, stable platform, with a novice-friendly app that makes set up a breeze.

The Amp Pro has an HDMI ARC input for connecting to your TV, along with RCA line level, digital optical and USB-A inputs.

When it comes to sound quality, the WiiM Amp Pro delivers more pep and dynamic interest than its cheaper sibling. We said in our review: "There is more punch, snap and sparkle to the sound... the Amp Pro offers greater subtlety to the way dynamic swings are communicated, and there is a more convincing sense of dynamic contrast and rhythmic agility to the sound."

While we still find the WiiM is playing it just a little safe and could do with a better sense of timing, its renewed sense of fun and energy, along with greater detail, keep us listening to every song we play through.

There simply isn't anything else on the market that offers what the WiiM does in such a modern, user-friendly and compact form – nor anywhere close to its budget billing.

And now with this massive £80 saving at Amazon for Prime Day, the Amp Pro is even more tempting than ever.

