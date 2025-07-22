Sennheiser’s versatile HDV 820 headphone amp/DAC boasts a monster £600 saving
Sennheiser might be known for its headphones, but it also dabbles in electronics designed to extract even greater performance from its premium audiophile headphones.
One such product is the HDV 820 headphone-amp-cum-desktop-DAC, which is currently available with a huge £600 saving over at Scan (down from its original price of £2100).
Of course, you don’t need Sennheiser headphones to take advantage of this amp; any brand's suitable cans (or in-ears) can benefit from a headphone amplifier and this great deal.
The HDV 820 is a versatile box of tricks (it combines a headphone amp, DAC and preamp) to use with a suitable pair of audiophile headphones. Connectivity options are impressively thorough, while the built-in DAC supports up to DSD256 and 32-bit/384kHz PCM music files. Solid build quality and a solid £601 saving. Four stars
In our four-star Sennheiser HDV 820 review, we used the amp with both the company’s HD800S headphones and the Beyerdynamic T1, a long-time favourite of ours. And our verdict?
“Regardless of headphones, the results are good. The Sennheiser has a crisp, precise delivery that sounds wonderfully refined,” is what we said in the review.
We were fans of the amp’s ability to “organise and interweave different musical strands to form a cohesive whole,” and “its pleasing dose of outright scale”. Adding to this, we said “large dynamic shifts are delivered with composure”.
It doesn’t quite have the bite or attack of the very best at the money, but it’s still a smooth and sophisticated performer – great if you like a huge dose of refinement from your headphone amp/DAC.
The Sennheiser ticks plenty of boxes in terms of connectivity. Unusually, there’s a traditional 6.3mm jack integrated into the three-pin XLR socket on the front of the unit.
You also get a four-pin XLR and a pair of 4.4mm Pentaconn jacks on the front, both of which allow a balanced connection to suitable headphones.
Another string to the HDV 820’s bow is that it can also act as a preamp thanks to the presence of both single-ended and balanced analogue inputs and outputs, plus a separate gain adjustment to fine-tune the output for your power amp or active speakers.
The DAC functionality comes via a trio of USB, coax and optical digital inputs, with resolution limits of DSD256 and 32-bit/384kHz for PCM music files.
Add solid build quality and a great user experience to the mix, and you have a versatile amp with plenty going for it, not least a £600 discount over at Scan.
MORE:
Read our full Sennheiser HDV 820 review
Our pick of the best headphone amplifiers you can buy
And the best audiophile headphones we've tested
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Andy is Deputy Editor of What Hi-Fi? and a consumer electronics journalist with nearly 20 years of experience writing news, reviews and features. Over the years he's also contributed to a number of other outlets, including The Sunday Times, the BBC, Stuff, and BA High Life Magazine. Premium wireless earbuds are his passion but he's also keen on car tech and in-car audio systems and can often be found cruising the countryside testing the latest set-ups. In his spare time Andy is a keen golfer and gamer.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.