When it comes to Mother's Day gifts, it's tempting to fall back on the usual flowers, chocolate and card routine.

But have you thought about what would really excite her? Perhaps it's a chance to dig out her record collection and play them back in glorious sound quality? Bluetooth speakers for her yoga and wellness sessions? Or just some peace and quiet courtesy of noise-cancelling headphones?

Whatever the personality of your mum, as long as she's a music fan, there's sure to be a gift here that will show how much you truly care.

And, as usual, all the products below have been rated and reviewed by our expert testing team. So you can be sure your mum only gets the very best this Mother's Day.