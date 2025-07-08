Cambridge Audio's budget CD player and matching five-star amp are now more affordable than before

It's always exciting to see hi-fi deals during the Amazon Prime Day sales event, which runs all week from 8th to 11th July.

What's even more exciting is that these two deals we've spotted aren't just on any hi-fi products; they're on two budget hi-fi separates from a renowned audio brand – making them even more affordable.

Cambridge Audio's entry-level AX range includes the five-star AXA35 and four-star AXC35 CD player, and both these units are now each £299 at Amazon. That's £50 knocked off their respective usual £349 price tag, which makes them a rather good deal, bought separately or as a matching duo.

Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXC35: was £349 now £299 at Amazon A slimline, no-frills CD player that's capable and is great value for anyone looking to start out on their hi-fi separates journey. The AXC35 sounds clean, detailed, controlled, with a dynamically enjoyable performance. This is a basic CD player but it gets the job done well, and for £50 off its usual price, it's worth considering as budget CD players don't come around as often anymore. Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com

Five stars Save £50 Cambridge Audio AXA35: was £349 now £299 at Amazon This budget amplifier will entertain thanks to a punchy and dynamic sound, with an expressive midrange and a surprising amount of power and weight to the lower frequencies. The AXA35 is a great match for the AXC35 CD player (above), and it features four line-level inputs and a moving magnet phono stage so you can plug in a turntable. A great budget buy for those that want to enjoy physical media – and this £50 saving is the cherry on the top. Deal also available at CambridgeAudio.com

As Cambridge Audio's entry-level range, don't expect too many features and frills from either the AXA35 integrated amplifier or AXC35 CD player.

The CD player has a pair of RCA line outputs and a digital coaxial output – that's it. And the AXA35 amplifier is all analogue and doesn't have any digital connections, nor a USB port, not even Bluetooth.

But it doesn't matter, as both these units get the basics right and perform smoothly. Both units are slimline and look rather smart in their minimal styling and aluminium-clad chassis. The buttons are easy to operate, although we found during our tests that the included remote control needs to be pointed directly at the units to work best.

Sound-wise, both Cambridge units deliver a dynamically enjoyable presentation that is full of clear detail and good rhythm. In the AXC review, we said: "The driving drum fills and layered, pensive cellos are held in check and relayed with a pleasing musical cohesion as the player proves to be dynamically adept across the frequencies."

In our AXA35 review, we praised the amp's sense of lively drama and balanced sound. We said: "The dynamic swell of each wave of drums powers through the track like a powerful riptide. It’s a spirited sound, but by no means aggressive. There’s no harshness or brightness, nor is the amp’s sound coloured or tainted in any way."

Both units have stiff competition from the Award-winning Marantz CD6007 CD player and PM6007 stereo amp, which offer greater digital features, a more luxurious build and subtler, more precise timing. But that's at full price.

At £299 for the ACX35 and £299 for the AXA35, these two Cambridge Audio deals during Amazon Prime Day represent fantastic value for a pair of hi-fi separates. Don't miss out!

