All eyes may be on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones (2nd Gen) – but those eyes are missing out on a rather sweet deal.

The original first-generation Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are seeing some great discounts as a result. A lowest-ever price, to be precise: they can now be picked up at Amazon for £240.

We tested the cans at £450, ao that's a huge 47% discount from launch, and a fair bit cheaper than the 2nd generation, which are currently retailing at £399.

We expect this price to drop further as the product eventually goes into clearance, but for now, this is a great deal on some premium noise-cancelling headphones.

If you want premium noise-cancelling headphones at a discount, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are one of your best options right now.

Bose is the go-to brand for impermeable, bubble-like noise-cancelling, and the original QC Ultra Headphones exemplify that. They may have been surpassed by the 2nd Gen model, but these cans still sport noise cancelling that rivals the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM6.

We are also big fans of the QC Ultra Headphones’ hinged, folding design, which makes them easy to transport and an ideal choice for frequent travellers.

The all-important sound also got a thumbs up from us, after we found the QC Ultra to offer both richly textured detail and full-bodied presentation.

“What strikes you from the off is they’re a hugely entertaining pair of headphones,” our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones review reads. “Their enthusiasm crosses over to every genre of music as their precise, punchy delivery is mirrored by your feet tapping away in agreement.”

One of the big headline features of the QC Ultra Headphones is Immersive Audio, Bose's take on 3D audio. We aren’t hugely convinced, but some tracks, such as Robyn’s Dancing On My Own, are presented with a wonderfully spacious and immersive soundfield.

Battery life is 24 hours with Immersive Audio tuned off and 18 hours with it on – not quite class-leading but solid enough for lengthy travels.

The aforementioned 2nd Gen QC Ultra Headphones do improve on the sound, noise cancelling and battery life, and also offer an Immersive Audio mode for movies. However, they are also currently £160 more expensive at £399, so you’ll have to judge for yourself whether the improvements and extra features justify the price jump.

If you’re looking to make a saving, though, the original Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are at their lowest ever price and still offer a five-star package. Get them now for £240 at Amazon.

