These snazzy Black Copper five-star Sennheiser headphones match their record-low price for Prime Day

Prime Day has delivered one of the standout headphone deals of the year. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Special Edition (Black Copper) are now available for just £180 at Amazon – down from the original RRP of £279.

This matches the record-low price from December 2025, making it an excellent opportunity for anyone seeking flagship-level audio performance for less.

We awarded Momentum 4 Wireless five stars in our review, and praise them as offering one of the best-performing ANC over-ears at their price.

And at this reduced price point, they represent even more exceptional value.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: was £279 now £180 at Amazon We have seen these impressive cans at this price before but never any lower. That means this is the best price you have ever been able to buy the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. These cans deliver clean, neutral and musical sound as well as a mighty 60-hour battery life and effective ANC. This is the complete package, and now you can get it for well under £200. Five stars

The Momentum 4 Wireless delivers where it matters most – battery life that genuinely sets these headphones apart from the competition.

With an impressive 60-hour battery life (with ANC engaged), these headphones offer a remarkable double the endurance of rivals like the Sony WH-1000XM6, which manage 30 hours.

Connectivity is handled by high-quality aptX Adaptive Bluetooth, while Sennheiser's Smart Control app provides practical customisation options.

These include EQ adjustment, ANC settings, and a clever 'Sound Check' feature that removes the intimidation from audio tuning.

In our testing, we found the Momentum 4 Wireless offers a clear, direct, and detailed presentation that demands attention.

The tonal balance has evolved from previous Momentum generations, shedding some richness in favour of greater neutrality – a change that works in their favour.

They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn't come at the expense of substance across the frequencies.

Highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby.

(Image credit: Future)

The soundstage feels nicely layered and spacious too – never cramped or one-dimensional.

Touch controls on the right ear-cup handle playback, track skipping, volume adjustment, and ANC intensity changes through gestures.

The active noise cancellation performs admirably, particularly for traffic noise and consistent environmental sounds.

The ANC Adaptive mode also automatically adjusts noise-cancelling intensity based on your environment, though we found it occasionally distracting when sudden loud sounds triggered noticeable adjustments.

Still, at £180, the Momentum 4 Wireless represents great value for a five-star headphone.

The combination of exceptional battery life, solid sound quality, effective ANC, and comfortable design makes this an easy recommendation for anyone seeking premium wireless headphones without the flagship price.

If you're a fan of the black and copper look in particular, then this is a deal that is definitely worth considering.

