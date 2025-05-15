The Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are classy premium wireless headphones that have topped charts since their original release back in 2022.

And while the quality hasn't faltered, the price certainly has dropped on occasion, but never as low as right now – just £391 at Amazon.

There's very few options quite as luxurious as these for this price and we're not just talking about looks, but performance too. That's why we'd recommend this deal for any audiophile looking to invest in a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones.

Bowers & Wilkins Px8 was £599 now £391 at Amazon (save over £200)

The five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px8 over-ears are a standout pair of headphones. You get luxury and performance to match the high price tag – but, right now, you can secure them for just £391 in this Dark Forest colour. A superb price for some superb cans.

From design to features, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 have a lot to offer. Adopting the company's trademark classy aesthetic design, the quality materials, including lovely soft Nappa leather, are just the beginning.

When it comes to the spec sheet, there's ANC, physical buttons on the earcups for reliable and intuitive control, and the ability to link to directly to music services such as Tidal, Qobuz and Deezer.

The battery life is certainly worth talking about, too. 30 hours on a single charge that'll keep the tunes flowing on even the longest of long-haul flights.

The Px8 also have Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX HD and aptX Adaptive compatibility for higher quality streams, four microphones for active noise cancelling, plus another two for voice pick-up in phone calls.

All this led us to say in our full review: "Overall, the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 are hugely capable performers that justify their price with a combination of build and sound quality that cheaper alternatives just can’t match."

It's this sound quality that provides listeners with excellent levels of clarity, precision and detail. Plus, these impressive cans offer exciting presentation, even at higher volume.

We rated the B&W Px8's five stars when we first got our hands on them at £599. So, seeing them for £391 is a deal we simply must recommend.

