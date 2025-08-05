Our favourite budget wireless headphones are now even cheaper with this unmissable deal

In the market for some of the best headphones at a budget price? Right now, the Award-winning Sony WH-CH720N are further proving that you don't have to part with a stack of money to secure yourself a five-star pair.

While we already found the WH-CH720N wireless over-ears reasonably priced when we tested them, they're now even cheaper, dropping to just £67 at Amazon. That's an over £30 saving on noise-cancelling over-ears we already considered to be fully worth the money.

It's important to note though, that the £67 deal price is only on the White pair. You'll have to pay another £2 for the Blue or Black finishes, and £8 for the Pink colourway. Whichever colour you choose, it's still a great discount on the original £99 price tag.

Save £32 Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £67 at Amazon The five-star Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones are What Hi-Fi? Award winners, thanks to durable design, effective noise cancellation and great sound for the price. They're an incredibly strong noise-cancelling pair at this under-£100 price point, and now they're over £30 off. And really, you can't ask for much better when it comes to these affordable cans.

The Sony WH-CH720N are among one of the best wireless headphones on the market right, especially when it comes to affordable cans.

Our top pick for budget cans, they're perfect for anyone not looking to shell out a few hundred quid, but still seeking that five-star quality and access to ANC.

There's nothing too fancy about the WH-CH720N, but they are solid, substantially made and reasonably comfortable for their price. And we said all of this before they were sporting this over £30 discount.

Also, for the price, you wouldn't expect active noise cancellation to be part of the feature set, but Sony's offering is strong. In fact, you can pick between two ANC modes – full noise cancelling and ambient sound – both controllable via the Sony Headphones mobile app.

Sure, there's no case or foldability, but these are small sacrifices for the affordable outlay. And, what you'll get in exchange is a punchy, energetic sound that has plenty of detail and textures revealed for this price level, along with a great sense of rhythmic drive that rival cans fail to match.

In our full review, we said: "Sony has done it again. With their pleasing build quality and punchy sound, the WH-CH720N offers a truly budget bargain for those looking for a great pair of affordable ANC headphones."

If you're looking for a great pair of affordable cans that offer enjoyable sound and decent noise-cancelling, then this excellent discount on these Award-winning Sony headphones isn't to be missed.

