An oldie but goodie! Save £150 on these five-star Bowers & Wilkins headphones, while stocks last

The Bowers & Wilkins headphone line-up is extensive and impressive. And while the Px7 S2e may not be considered ‘old’, they still boast the same devastating combination of style and performance as their Px7 S3 successors.

But there’s one nice thing that happens when headphones are replaced by a newer, shinier model – and that’s discounts.

And right now, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e have dropped to just £229 at Amazon. That’s a massive £150 saving on their original price and an even chunkier discount than if you went for the latest model.

While it’s not the lowest saving we have seen – the headphones dropped to £196 during Black Friday – it’s still a decent saving that we recommend grabbing while final stocks last.

The Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e may have slipped out of their spot among the best wireless headphones due to the Px7 S3’s release, but they are certainly still five-star cans we love to recommend. They also remain a solid Sony WH-1000XM5 alternative.

Combining a lovely, full, lush, detailed sound with modern specification and class-leading aesthetics, they stand up well as a great premium option.

And everything about the appearance of these wireless headphones does feel premium, from the earcups’ textured finish to the gold accents and cylindrical, proudly ‘Bowers & Wilkins’-stamped badge.

But the Px7 S2e's aesthetic certainly isn’t the only talent they have. Indeed, it’s by no means their biggest one.

The spec sheet is full of impressive features, from a commendable 30 hours of battery life, to seven hours of playback on a 15-minute charge, and support for Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec, as well as both USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections (both of which are provided in the box).

The accompanying Bowers & Wilkins Music App, which also supports popular music apps such as Deezer, Qobuz, Tidal and TuneIn radio, opens a wealth of opportunity for off-unit playback and controls, as well as being able to adjust the EQ.

While the active noise cancellation quality is decent, however, it isn’t quite as good as the class leaders from rivals Sony and Bose. That being said, these headphones stand up well for everyday use.

And when it comes to sound, our expert testers said it’s the Px7 S2e’s biggest talent: “On a sliding scale bookended by ‘analytical’ and ‘energetic’, the Px7 S2e would still edge toward the former, but they’re now, to B&W’s credit, much closer to the Sony’s musicality while setting a benchmark for detail at this level.”

So, while they are no longer B&W's flagship model, the Px7 S2e are still five stars in our books – and you can now grab them in Black, Green or Grey for an excellent price, just £229 at Amazon.

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Read our full Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e review

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