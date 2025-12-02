It's always an exciting moment to find a deal on a current What Hi–Fi? Award winner – and the Sony WF-C510 is proving that even after Black Friday and Cyber Monday, there's savings to be made.

For just £35 at Smart Home Sounds, these five-star wireless earbuds are at the best price we've ever seen them, but it's not clear how long this super deal will stick around. So, you'll have to be quick.

The only bad news here is that the Black finish is sold out. But don't despair, as the good news is that the White, Yellow and Blue colours are all in stock and ready to be snatched up for this affordable price.

The Sony WF-C510 are amongst the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, especially when it comes to battery life for such budget pairs.

With 11 hours of juice available per charge (with Ambient Sound Mode, Sony's DSEE audio processing and EQ Custom mode all off), it's an unbelievably competitive offering from Sony that doubles up with the case.

Sonically, the key at this price point is to be fun, engaging and musical, and the Sony WF-C510 deliver all of this and more.

In fact, in our full review, we said: "Sure, the earbuds' dynamic dexterity and agility can be bettered, but only if you move up a price bracket and jump up to a pair such as their WF-C700N siblings. Here, there’s greater balance, separation and insight, and an even surer sense of timing."

Feature-wise, they have no active noise-cancelling, but that's not rare at its ultra-budgetprice point. Besides that, however, it's a packed-out offering from responsive touch controls, Multipoint Bluetooth (to connect to two sources simultaneously), IPX4 water resistance, the ability to use each bud independently, and the ability to tweak EQ settings via the Sony Headphones App.

The only small downside is the relatively budget finish, which led us to say: "They might look and feel cheaper than what has gone before them, but we can’t really argue with the comfort, sense of fun and musicality that they convey. They’re brilliant buds with a bargain price tag."

So, if you want an affordable and wonderfully musical pair of wireless earbuds, we'd seriously recommend the WF-C510, especially when they're at just £35 at Smart Home Sounds.

