These peppy, detailed Sony WF-1000XM5 alternatives are a whopping £129 off – a new low!

By
published

Falling from £299 to £170, the Final ZE8000 MK 2 are almost half price

Final ear scan next to some plants
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you're going to give a product a discount, you might as well go the whole hog and do it properly. Some brands are happy to shave a few pounds and pennies off here and there, but not Final – the Sony WF-1000XM5-rivalling Final ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds have plummeted from £299 to just £170 at Amazon, a hulking £129 off their original RRP. That's almost half-price!! 

Best Final ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds deal

Final ZE8000 MK2 was £299 now £170 at Amazon (save £129)
Lowest ever-price!

Final ZE8000 MK2 was £299 now £170 at Amazon (save £129)
While many brands are content to knock just a few quid off their usual full-whack prices, Final has gone all in with its clean, sparky-sounding ZE8000 MK2 wireless earbuds. There are dozens of deals on products that aren't worth your time, but half-price on a serious set of headphones is well worth your time. 

View Deal

The Final ZE8000 MK2 are an impressive set of buds. As one of the many pairs of wireless earbuds that were aiming to knock the crown from the head of Sony and its excellent WF-1000XM5 Award-winners, it would've been easy for the Finals to seem disappointing or inadequate when put up against the finest performers in town. 

That wasn't the case during our tests, and while we slightly prefer the robustness and all-round versatility of the XM5, we're open to the appeal of the Finals' mature, refined and undeniably detailed sound. Very few wireless earbuds sound so crisp and information-rich at this level, with an open character that never comes across as cluttered or lacking in scale. As we said in our review, close your eyes and listen to the bass section of Muse's Hysteria and you can "pick out every pluck and pull without ever feeling as though you’re losing individual tones to a clamorous, amorphous mess". If textural detail and musical cohesion are high on your list of priorities, the ZE8000 MK2 make a mighty case. 

It's not like they're weak in other areas, either. Battery life is a solid 15 hours in total, while the list of onboard codecs is impressive; standard AAC and SBC are bolstered by support for aptX HD and aptX Adaptive. Noise cancelling is confidently deployed and offers four main modes depending on your situation and needs, while an "8K sound" enhancer essentially acts as Final's equivalent to Sony's DSEE sound processing upscaler tech.

They fit nicely, too, and while that telegraph-pole shape won't be for everyone, that stem configuration does seem to add stability and poise to keep the Finals nestled safely in your ears. 

Nearly 50 per cent off a pair of wireless earbuds doesn't happen often, especially when those earbuds started off life at around £300. Amazon is the place to be if you're keen to save around £130 and get a very decent set of buds in the process.

I love bass, but please turn it down

Our pick of the best cheap wireless earbuds

And the best wireless earbuds full-stop

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

