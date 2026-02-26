Here at What HiFi? we're naturally big advocates of sound quality when it comes to choosing and rating our earbuds.

However, when it comes to sport-focused buds, comfort and fit are just as important – something Sony is astutely aware of, as evidenced by the naming of the Sony Linkbuds Fit.

And just as gyms are starting to thin out following the January rush, the Linkbuds Fit have received a conveniently timed deal. You can get the sporty sonic wonders for £93 at Amazon.

That's the lowest price we've seen for the Linkbuds Fit, and a solid 48 per cent off the testing price of £179. This deal price is only for the green colour, however – you'll have to stretch to £101 for the black finish.

As you can likely tell from the name, the Sony Linkbuds Fit were designed squarely with runners and gym goers in mind.

This can clearly be seen in the wings or in-ear hooks of the earbuds, which clearly aim to provide a firm fit. We put them through their paces during testing and found that the buds held firm despite heated workouts and lengthy runs.

Ambient and ANC modes are also on offer to satisfy your preferred exercise style: our reviewer was able to use the ambient mode to stay wary of his surroundings while running, but also block out distractions with ANC mode in the gym.

Thankfully, the Linkbuds Fit also deliver a robust, powerful sound that still reveals plenty of detail.

"The LinkBuds Fit offer an assertive presentational character, right off the bat walloping you with a robust, hearty sound that doesn’t lack enthusiasm", our Sony Linkbuds Fit review reads.

"Someone might need to investigate the Fit for steroid offences, because the bold sound they produce is about as vein-poppingly muscular as anything we’ve heard at this level."

We found the audio to be a tad heavy-handed with its bass, but if you're looking to get adrenalised for a sweat-inducing sports session, then the Linkbuds Fit can deliver the hormone in spades.

Sony's high-res LDAC codec is also supported, while other features include multipoint connectivity, Sony 360 Reality Audio and automatic playback with a compatible LinkBuds Speaker.

Battery life is 5.5 hours, rising to 21 hours including the case. A quick five-minute charge can provide you with an hour of playback – ideal if you've just changed for a run and found your earbuds out of juice.

Sony's other earbuds may boast more all-around finesse, but for dedicated sports earbuds, there's plenty to like about the Linkbuds Fit. Aspiring athletes and regular gym goers should definitely check out the exercise earbuds for £95 at Amazon.

