A quick look at the What Hi-Fi? Awards over the years will show that Sony excels at making wireless earbuds of various price points.

Our current reigning champion is the Sony WF-C710N, which took home the Award for best wireless earbuds in the £70-£150 range and is a stellar option at full price.

Which is why their current deal price of £69 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale makes them an absolute steal.

That's the lowest we've seen the WF-C710N drop so far, and a good £31 off their original testing price.

What Hi-Fi? Award Winner Save £31 Sony WF-C710N: was £100 now £69 at Amazon What Hi-Fi? Award-winning headphones for only £69! The Sony WF-C710N offer a great sense of musicality as well as fulsome, controlled bass. Add in 30 hours of battery life and capable noise cancelling and you've got yourself a grown-up performance for not a huge amount of money. Deal price on black finish only

The WF-C710N are the follow-up to the Sony-C700N, which were themselves Award winners and even previous Product of the Year title holders.

The WF-C710N make a number of meaningful improvements, most notably to battery life and noise cancellation. Including the case, the WF-C710N has an impressive 30 hours of battery life.

This is with active noise-cancelling (ANC) turned on. And speaking of ANC, this is another area where the WF-C710N improve on their predecessors. New Dual Noise Sensor filters extract an extra layer or two of noise, especially in the lower mid and bass frequencies.

The WF-C710N can't quite match Bose rivals for ANC, but the buds are easily the most affordable of the best noise-cancelling earbuds we recommend.

The WF-C710N are a tad bulkier than their predecessors, but they do have a nice, smooth construction with three sizes of silicone eartips to ensure a comfortable fit.

Soundwise, the WF-C710N really excel, with the mid-range buds standing head and shoulders above the competition for this price level.

"Playing Mombasa from the Inception OST, the track immediately makes big bold, powerful strides. There’s a weight, solidity and fullness in the bass which makes the WF-C700N sound lightweight and a little top-heavy. The new model fleshes things out better," our Sony WF-C710N review reads.

"The Sonys deliver the song with a real sense of intensity, and you can feel the drama unfolding – you don’t need to see the movie to get a feeling that something serious is going down."

Bluetooth 5.3 is supported, along with SBC and AAC audio codecs, which are pretty standard at this level. Auto pause and wearer detection are also included, so your music will automatically stop when you remove an earbud. Pretty nifty.

If you're after a midrange pair of buds, you'll struggle to do better – or much cheaper – than the Sony WF-C710N. They're attractive, comfortable earbuds that are also great performers, and are an absolute steal for £69 at Amazon.

