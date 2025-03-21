Run! Our favourite-sounding Beats wireless earbuds are down to an unbeatable price

Get in shape with the Beats Fit Pro for just £135

Looking to get in shape? When searching for your perfect fitness audio companion, a solid plan would be to start by checking out some of the best running wireless earbuds. Here, you'll find the Beats Fit Pro proudly holding a top position. Now, how about we tell you that these premium earbuds are currently almost 40 per cent off? That's right, there's an epic deal to be done.

For just £135 at Amazon, this is the same excellent price that we enjoyed during Black Friday. And you may be thinking "it's not Black Friday, it's a random day in March". Think again. As we near Amazon's Spring Deal Days, we're being treated to early spring deals, and this is one of them. Honestly, we couldn't think of better earbuds to suggest than a pair of the best Beats headphones on the market. And right now, they're a little over £65 off, in White and Sage Gray.

The Beats Fit Pro are no stranger to discounts. But this matches the best price we've ever seen on these buds and we're pretty pleased about it. They're comfortable, feature-packed and fun-sounding, which is everything you need as the soundtrack to your fitness regime. Put it this way, we'd recommend them without the discount – the money off is a special treat.

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best sports and workout headphones we've tested. And we've tested a lot. While they're ultra comfy, packed with features and sound lively and fun, they're also our frontrunners when it comes to design. With their innovative wingtip, you'll be getting a snug and secure fit that'll accompany you no matter how rigorous your workout gets.

It led us to say in our full review that these are wireless earbuds you'll find "incredibly easy to get along with". And it didn't take us long to see how impressive these friendly earbuds were for everyday users. Price-wise, they beat out their Apple, Bose and Sony rivals even when they're sporting their usual £200 price tag. Grab them for £135 at Amazon right now and you'll be laughing all the way to the gym.

If you're not a fan of an in-ear tip, then these might not be for you. But what this tip provides is a fit that'll make sure you can pound the pavements, race on the treadmill and perform those torso rotations without fear of the buds flying out. And importantly, when it comes to sound, these earbuds are lively and enjoyable, no matter what you play. And they're packed out with features, that are both Apple and Android-friendly, including on-ear controls, Spatial Audio support and solid ANC integration.

All of which brought us to this conclusion: "As an AirPod alternative, these Beats Fit Pro are superb – they offer a more fitness-focused design, a more secure fit, the choice of more colours, and they sound just as good. As wireless earbuds in their own right, the Beats are just as worthy of your consideration." And at this price, you should more than consider them.

