Quick! Bose's five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds can still be yours at an impressively low price

Bose's excellent QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are some of the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, especially if you're looking for top-tier noise-cancellation.

And if you're quick, you can pick them up for just £199 at Amazon – a £100 saving on these five-star buds.

It's not quite the best price we've ever seen (they dropped to £189 during Prime Day), but for a tenner more, it's still an impressive deal for these premium earbuds.

It's also worth mentioning that we've currently got the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) buds in for testing, so whether you wait for our full verdict on those is totally up to you.

What we can say right now though is that this deal on the first-generation pair is a great price for a great set of buds.

Bose's five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds deliver punchy, musical sound, excellent ANC and are super comfortable for long-term wear.

While the QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) are now on the market, they'll also cost you the original £299 price that the first-generation used to bear. So, if you're looking for premium quality at a discount price, now might be the time to strike.

Of course, you can take a look into our Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen): what's different? guide for further insight, if you're on the fence.

But, a deal like this is hard to beat. For just £199 at Amazon, you can pick up the 1st Gen buds that we once called Bose's "finest true wireless earbuds to date".

Noise-cancelling is where this pair truly shine. What's on offer? Clear audio, even in the noisiest of environments, thanks to Bose's CustomTune calibration tech and customisable presets.

Feature-wise, they're a huge step up from their predecessors boasting better call quality performance by suppressing background noise with ease.

While we found it a shame that there's a lack of support for high-quality wireless audio codecs such as LDAC or aptX HD, multipoint Bluetooth is integrated, meaning you can have two sources connected simultaneously.

And let's not forget they're seriously comfy for long-term wear with super-soft Bose tips that don't burrow into your ears, but still manage to maintain a great seal.

For just £199 at Amazon, you can pick up these five-star buds in Black, Lunar Blue or White. But hurry, we don't know how long this deal will stick around.

