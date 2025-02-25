Mega deal alert! Five-star wireless earbuds plummet to their joint lowest price – just £25

A five-star pair of earbuds for just £25? Yes please

(Image credit: EarFun)

Got your heart set on a pair of cheap new wireless earbuds? EarFun has you covered if you're in the market for the best super-budget buds around, dropping its game-changing Earfun Air down to £25 at Amazon from their original £50 RRP.

The Earfun Air have long been one of our favourite pairs of budget buds, even winning a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2020 for their outstanding lower-end value. Despite their advancing age, they’re no less tempting now, especially now that they're back to their baseline price.

The Earfun Air were a bargain at its full price of £55, so picking a pair up for £25 on Amazon is something of a no-brainer. They're still five-star buds that house an absolute bounty of features, all while sounding peppy, spark and surprisingly detailed.
Despite the bargain-basement price, the EarFun Air are stacked with features, offering Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7 waterproofing, wear detection, voice call capabilities, 35 hours of battery life and a case that supports wireless charging. They don’t feel like sub-£50 earphones either, with a classy build and finish that means they could easily pass for a pricier pair. Don't expect any ANC, but that's about the biggest hole in an otherwise stellar spec sheet.

The Earfun punch above their sonic weight too, with a pleasant and spacious presentation, admirable timing, and an enthusiastic, energetic and accurate bass performance. The treble could do with a touch more refinement, but considering how much the EarFun Air cost, it’s hard to be too critical. Even at their full price of £55 they represented excellent value, only enhanced by this short-term price drop.

As with most Earfun deals, this is likely to be a lightning drop, as we often see the budget buds yo-yo back and forth between their standard RRP and a seriously discounted figure. Our recommendation? Get over to Amazon and strike while the iron is hot.

Harry McKerrell
Harry McKerrell
Senior staff writer

Harry McKerrell is a senior staff writer at What Hi-Fi?. During his time at the publication, he has written countless news stories alongside features, advice and reviews of products ranging from floorstanding speakers and music streamers to over-ear headphones, wireless earbuds and portable DACs. He has covered launches from hi-fi and consumer tech brands, and major industry events including IFA, High End Munich and, of course, the Bristol Hi-Fi Show. When not at work he can be found playing hockey, practising the piano or trying to pet strangers' dogs.

