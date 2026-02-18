Given that we're spoilt for choice when it comes to wireless earbuds these days, it's increasingly harder to stand out from the crowd.

But the JBL Live Beam 3 have found a solution, by stuffing in an avalanche of customisation options and features – including that noticeable smart case.

All these features can now be yours for only £99 at Richer Sounds, however, with the Live Beam 3 tumbling to a new lowest price.

That's a good £51 off our test price, and an even better bargain than we saw on Black Friday!

One of the first things you'll notice about the JBL Live Beam 3 is the smart display case. The 1.45-inch screen easily lets you access volume and playback controls, different sound and active noise cancelling (ANC) modes and more. It's much faster than firing up the app!

The build quality is decent for both the case and the actual earbuds themselves, with an IP55 waterproof and dustproof rating meaning they’ll survive a sudden downpour and general household dust.

Four ear-tip sizes are included in the box, with an ear-fit test in the app to ensure a good seal. Most of our review team had no issue with the Live Beam 3’s comfort and fit during testing.

Wireless connectivity is provided by Bluetooth 5.3, with swift pairing, a stable connection and Bluetooth Multipoint for seamless switching between two audio sources.

A whopping 48 hours of battery life is on offer with the charging case, with a still decent ten hours available without the case and ANC turned on.

Luckily, the Live Beam 3 also has the sound quality to back up its myriad features. As our JBL Live Beam 3 review reads, "the Live Beam 3 sound easy-going, smooth and fluid – it’s a presentation that is friendly right from the start". We also noted a nice tonal balance to the buds, and bass that is punchy and meaty.

If you're not entirely happy with the sound, though, there are more customisation options than we know what to do with. There are – wait for it – around five different ways to adjust the sound, four ways to tweak voice quality during calls, and a sliding scale for the Ambient Aware (transparency) mode.

There's also a spatial audio mode, a 10-band equaliser for creating your own custom EQ modes, and a Personifi listening test in the app to tailor the sound even further. Phew.

There is a lot going for the JBL Live Beam 3, even without the headline smart case. For friendly, punchy, full-bodied sound and a wealth of features, we reckon the JBL Live Beam 3 for £99 at Richer Sounds is a great deal.

