Better than half price! Our favourite Beats wireless headphones have dropped to a seriously low price

Looking for the features of Apple's AirPods without the hefty price tag? You'll probably find yourself fervently scrolling through the best Beats headphones.

But, let us save you a little time by telling you about this pretty spectacular deal on our favourite wireless Beats – the Beats Studio Buds.

Starting from just £59 at Amazon, you can pick up these impressive wireless earbuds for better than half price.

We say 'starting from...' because, at time of writing, there was seriously low stock on the Black model sporting this price. But, for just £69 at Amazon, you can also pick up the Red or White models – a still excellent £60 saving.

Beats Studio Buds was £130 now £59 at Amazon (save £71)

The Beats Studio Buds are one of the best affordable AirPods alternatives on the market offering a spacious soundstage, one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android and an affordable price tag. These wireless buds have enjoyed several discounts since their 2021 release, but none quite as good as this one. £59 in Black, £69 in Red or White.

The Beats Studio Buds are our 'overall' top pick when it comes to the best Beats headphones.

They're incredibly reasonably priced with a true wireless design and one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android devices.

Plus, they've got a pretty stellar battery life to boot, offering 15 hours with noise cancelling turned on, or 24 hours with it off. And if you're in a rush, a five-minute Fast Fuel charge will give you an hour of playback to bring you the tunes long enough to reach your next destination.

But where the Beats Studio Buds really stand out is with their price. Given they achieved four-stars in our full review, they're significantly more affordable than the likes of their bigger competitors, like the AirPods Pro 2 and the Sony WF-1000XM4.

And in said full review, we praised the Beats Studio Buds by saying: "The fit here is light, secure and comfortable, the earpieces themselves are remarkably small, the case pocketable and the audio clean and more agile through the bass. The noise-cancelling and transparency profiles are also useful additions for the money."

We recommended the Beats Studio Buds when they were £130. Now, they're just £59 at Amazon, and that is one pretty tasty deal.

MORE:

Read our full Beats Studio Buds review

Best Beats headphones 2025: top pairs tested by experts

And check out the best wireless headphones on the market right now