Bag yourself the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds for a mouth watering price of £223

Looking for a premium of premium wireless earbuds? Great. Let me tell you about a cracking deal at Amazon. It's for the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds and for a limited time only they can be snapped up for £223.20. They are available in two colours but it's only the latte finish that is so generously discounted.

JBL's Tour Pro 3 are the successors to the Tour Pro 2 wireless earbuds with the third-gen model's improvements going beyond the merely cosmetic, delivering upgraded sound, a host of high-end features and the rejigged return of that rather spiffy smart charging case. They won't be this price for long, so we'd suggest getting them while they're still discounted.

JBL Tour Pro 3: was £279.99 now £223.20 at Amazon JBL’s flagship wireless earbuds deliver excellent sound quality and a whole slew of helpful features that enable it to compete with some pretty serious competition. The earbuds are available in two colours but it's only the latte finish pair that benefit from the £57 price drop.

The flagship JBL Tour Pro 3 use a hybrid dual driver system in each earbud, with improved drive units promising greater clarity and depth alongside more powerful bass reproduction and vivid vocal detail. For going the extra sonic mile, the Tour Pro 3 offer support for the hi-res LDAC codec with compatible source devices. Read more about it in our JBL Tour Pro 3 review.

Central to the new JBLs' identity is that distinctive smart case, first seen in the Tour Pro 2 earbuds and making its return for the third-gen model. Not only does the case feature a 30 per cent larger screen, more customisation and useful control options than ever before, but it also acts as a wireless audio transmitter from USB or analogue sources such as inflight entertainment systems – similar to B&W's Pi8 and Pi6 earbuds.

The Tour Pro 3 grant standard active noise cancelling (ANC) as well as JBL's customisable "True Adaptive Noise Cancellation" technology, which measures and monitors environmental changes and then adapts your ANC experience accordingly. Battery-wise, the swanky new earbuds offer an impressive 44 potential hours of playtime (11 hours from the buds plus 33 hours from the case), although naturally that drops when ANC is switched on.

The features don't stop there. JBL's take on spatial audio with head tracking is onboard, voice-tracking algorithms promise exceptional clarity when making hands-free calls, while Auracast capabilities let you share your audio with other Auracast-compatible devices (such as the JBL Xtreme 4). The JBL app offers full EQ customisation, ANC-mode toggling, an ear tip fit test and a handy find my earbuds function, plus a whole raft of customisation options for your smart charging case. Want a picture of your precious pup as your case's wallpaper? This is the place to do it.

If you've been waiting for these earbuds to drop in price or are simply looking to invest in some of the best wireless buds around, then now is the time to act.

