Apple AirPods are known for many things: snappy user-friendliness, enjoyable sound quality and futuristic features we didn't expect.

What AirPods are not known for, however, are regular price cuts – there has been a stubborn refusal to drop ticket values outside major sales events.

We have, however, spotted a nice little discount recently. The Apple AirPods 3 are currently on offer for £197 at Amazon.

That's a 10 per cent saving compared with their price when we tested them, and the lowest we have seen the Pro 3 drop.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 are more evolution than revolution from the AirPods Pro 2, but those small improvements add up to yet another five-star model.

One of the biggest upgrades has been to active noise-cancelling (ANC), with the Pro 3 blocking out more external mid and low-range frequencies than the previous model. Environmental noises on our commute were also quietened down further, with even sudden loud noise spikes handled admirably.

ANC has been aided by design changes that include new ultra-low-noise microphones and foam-infused eartips, which now come in five different sizes.

The other major improvement to the Pro 3 comes in sound quality. It benefits from a revamped ‘multiport acoustic architecture’ that promises more precise airflow control to deliver greater bass and a wider soundstage than the Pro 2.

We found that this promise was fulfilled pretty early on during testing.

“It only takes a few minutes of comparisons to discover that the AirPods Pro 3 take a sonic step forward in every way, too. The Pro 3 sound clearer and more detailed; they are more spacious-sounding and more dynamic, too,” our Apple AirPods Pro 3 review reads.

“Tonally, the AirPods Pro 3 have a well-judged balance that ensures no frequency sticks out unduly, nor does it sound too smoothed-over at the expense of subtlety.”

Battery life is eight hours from a single charge with ANC on, though disappointingly, overall battery life with the case has dropped to 24 hours.

Long-term AirPod features such as conversation mode and head-gesture controls remain as slick as ever; they are joined by some new offerings, such as a heart-rate sensor and an improved IP57 water resistance.

If you own an iPhone or other iOS device, the Apple AirPods Pro 3 come highly recommended. They are sonically a step forward from the Pro 2, and came with a raft of other features and upgrades that makes this reduced price of £197 at Amazon quite the bargain.

