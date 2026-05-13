A rare Apple discount has appeared! Grab the AirPods 4 with ANC for a seriously low price

It's no secret that Apple doesn't offer discounts very often. If it does, it's usually during a sales event of some kind. So, imagine our surprise when we saw that the Apple AirPods 4 with ANC were enjoying a price cut!

Right now, you can grab these four-star buds for just £149 at Amazon, which is a lovely £30 off.

While it's not the lowest we've seen them drop to, hitting £139 during the Amazon Big Spring Sale, if you're an Apple fan or thinking of taking the leap, this is one heck of a deal to snaffle up.

If you don't like the traditional in-ear tips of the AirPods Pro 3, then you might get along rather nicely with Apple's step-down model, the Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.

The concept of ANC with an open (no tips) design certainly received split opinion from our team, but Apple demonstrates that they're still surprisingly capable. In fact, in our full review, we said: "In the AirPods 4, you don’t get the benefit of this seal, but what Apple has done is target low-level frequencies specifically to cancel out. We’re talking engine rumbles, the sound of aircon and exhaust fans, the low noise of traffic and general deep, low-level hums."

But ANC is not the only impressive feature packed into these AirPods 4. Spatial audio, dynamic head tracking, Bluetooth 5.3 support, and an IP54 dust- and waterproof rating are all part of the package, alongside seamless use with iOS devices.

Battery life is an impressive 30 hours, including the case, though we were disappointed to learn this drops sharply to 20 hours with ANC turned on.

But the AirPods 4 with ANC's charging case is the smallest yet, has a speaker for the Find My function, and supports wireless charging. The latter two features are missing from the non-ANC model. Though if you don't mind the lack of ANC and missing features, you can grab them for £99 at Amazon.

For our favourite mid-range pick amongst the best AirPods we've tested though, the AirPods 4 with ANC are our top recommendation. And dropping to just £149 at Amazon makes this great value proposition even better.

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