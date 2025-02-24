5-star Sennheiser wireless earbuds drop 32 per cent in crazy Amazon deal

If you want outstanding sonic refinement, a comfortable fit, and an all-round great user experience then you need a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds. That is especially true with Amazon's latest deal that brings some of the best wireless earbuds down to only £177.

Despite seeing them go as low as £169, the current price drop makes them a fantastic alternative to the best offerings from Bose, Apple, and Sony. The cheapest price is available on the Black Copper finish but if you're prepared to part with another £1.35 then you can get them in Black Graphite!

The best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

We’ve found Sennheiser’s Momentum range of wireless and wired headphones to be one of its more consistent lines over the past few years, with the True Wireless 4 sitting right at the top of its wireless earbuds tree. Naturally, they aren’t short of competition at this level, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five-star assessments and bringing something slightly different to the party.

Still, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are. We claimed that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend”.

We praised their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass”. Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennheisers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is a competitive seven-and-a-half hours while the charging case provides an impressive three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels. Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add to the equation their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app which includes an ear-tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

With an asking price of £177 at Amazon this is very close to the best deal we've seen on these five-star beauties.

