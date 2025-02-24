5-star Sennheiser wireless earbuds drop 32 per cent in crazy Amazon deal

News
By
published

Save big on the flagship Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds

Noise-cancelling earbuds: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

If you want outstanding sonic refinement, a comfortable fit, and an all-round great user experience then you need a pair of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds. That is especially true with Amazon's latest deal that brings some of the best wireless earbuds down to only £177.

Despite seeing them go as low as £169, the current price drop makes them a fantastic alternative to the best offerings from Bose, Apple, and Sony. The cheapest price is available on the Black Copper finish but if you're prepared to part with another £1.35 then you can get them in Black Graphite!

The best Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 4 wireless earbuds deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4: was £259.99 now £177 at Amazon

The Momentum True Wireless 4 offer a level of sonic refinement and comfort that makes them serious contenders at this level. These noise-cancelling Momentums are great alternatives to the Sony XM5 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, offering great sound, fit and features at their lowest-ever price.

Five stars.
Previous lowest price £169

View Deal

We’ve found Sennheiser’s Momentum range of wireless and wired headphones to be one of its more consistent lines over the past few years, with the True Wireless 4 sitting right at the top of its wireless earbuds tree. Naturally, they aren’t short of competition at this level, with the Apple AirPods Pro 2, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds and the Sony WF-1000XM5 all boasting five-star assessments and bringing something slightly different to the party.

Still, in our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review, we noted just how competitive these buds really are. We claimed that “they offer a very different flavour of sound to their closest rivals, but it’s just as engaging and enjoyable and this makes them very easy to recommend”.

We praised their mature, rich presentation, stating that “there’s sophistication across the frequency ranges with a smooth, refined treble and midrange and weighty, full-bodied bass”. Rhythmically, they make it all seem so effortless and manage to stay in tune with the flow of a track no matter how complicated the arrangement.

The Sennheisers support Bluetooth 5.4, aptX Lossless and LE Audio. Battery life is a competitive seven-and-a-half hours while the charging case provides an impressive three extra charges to keep you topped up on your travels. Their intelligent charging feature claims to help extend the life of the earbuds by slowing down the speed of the charge as they get closer to full capacity.

Add to the equation their extremely comfortable fit, responsive touch controls and a feature-packed companion app which includes an ear-tip fit test, a five-band graphic equaliser and a whole host of other features and customisation options, and you’ve got an attractive package that ticks a heck of a lot of boxes.

With an asking price of £177 at Amazon this is very close to the best deal we've seen on these five-star beauties.

MORE:

Read our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 review

I’m living with the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4, and they beat Bose, Apple and Sony in one crucial area

Read our recent Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 review

Paul Hatton
Contributor
Read more
Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless deal graphic
Sony XM5 too pricey? These cheaper Sennheiser headphones are the better Cyber Monday buy anyway
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds wireless earbuds
One of our favourite pairs of noise-cancelling earbuds is still at its lowest-ever Black Friday price!
Sony WF-1000XM5 Black Friday tag
I've found the 5 best Black Friday wireless earbuds deals that are still live
Sony LinkBuds Fit in-ear headphones
Getting into fitness? Save over £50 on Sony's stellar, super-secure sporty wireless earbuds
Best Sennheiser headphones: brilliant headphones for every style and budget
Best Sennheiser headphones 2025: 7 brilliant options tested by our team
Dyson OnTrac, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones and Apple AirPods Max on carpet
The best headphone deals 2025: AirPods, Bose, Sony and more
Latest in Wireless Earbuds
Audio Technica ATH-CC500BT2
Audio-Technica's novel wireless headphones aim for high-quality audio and a comfortable fit wherever you go
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2
Beats' latest running headphones promise a lighter fit, improved sound and the brand's "best-ever" noise-cancelling
AirPods Pro 2 on a chair outside
Apple's latest patent teases major usability upgrades for the AirPods Pro line of wireless earbuds
Bose QC Ultra Earbuds, Sony WF-1000XM5, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and B&amp;W Pi8 wireless earbuds sat on the top of an orange Epos speaker
My dream pair of wireless earbuds combines the best bits of Apple, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins and Sony
Sony LinkBuds Fit in-ear headphones
Getting into fitness? Save over £50 on Sony's stellar, super-secure sporty wireless earbuds
JBL Tour Pro 3 wireless earbuds with two different types of eartips
You could be spoiling the sound of your wireless earbuds and not even know it
Latest in News
Musical Fidelity B1xi
Musical Fidelity's new stereo amplifier houses HDMI ARC and a built-in phono stage
A close-up of the FiiO FT7 headphones&#039; earcups.
FiiO's FT7 flagship headphones take the fight to pricier rivals
A grey WiiM Vibelink Amp on a wooden cabinet between two bookshelf speakers.
The WiiM Vibelink Amp is WiiM's first integrated amp with no streaming elements
Q Acoustics 3050i
Save £650 on this five-star Q Acoustics 5.1 home cinema setup
Optoma Photon Go on white background
Optoma's new on-the-go projector is set to be one of the cheaper USTs on the market
Marantz Cinema 30 AVR
Our Award-winning reference Marantz AVR is still selling at its best price ever