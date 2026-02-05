Bowers and Wilkins are well known for their good-looking headphones, whatever the colour.

Which is handy, as the five-star Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 have hit a record low price, but only in the Canvas White colour.

Said price is £319 at Amazon, the lowest we've seen for these cans since earlier price drops in January and December.

Given that we tested the B&W Px7 S3 at £399, that's a solid £80 saving. And we think the white colour is rather fetching.

Luckily, the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 are not just all looks – they have the substance to match and are one of our recommendations when it comes to the best wireless headphones.

They're aided ably by improvements on the Px7 S2e, such as redesigned 40mm paper drivers furnished with a new chassis, voice coil, magnet and suspension. We were suitably impressed by the results.

"The Px7 S3 really are exceptionally refined and detailed headphones, stunning us with their ability to outstrip their predecessors and even outperform the more expensive Dali IO-8 for textural insight," said our Bowers and Wilkins Px7 S3 review.

"These are wireless headphones that dig deep into your music, eschewing a broad or general sonic overview and instead pulling out instrumental timbres with the relentless curiosity and enthusiasm of a bloodhound on the scent of a new lead."

A cannily-positioned eight-mic array delivers a reasonably solid barrier between you and the outside world, resulting in organic-feeling noise-cancelling that is decent if not quite not class-leading.

Features are ample too, with aptX Lossless and Adaptive Bluetooth support, a respectable 30-hour battery life (with ANC on) and included USB-C and 3.5mm cable connections for listening at rates up to 24-bit/96kHz.

Bluetooth Multipoint also makes switching between multiple connected devices easy, ideal if you use both a phone and a laptop.

As long as you have no objections to the Canvas White colour, this is an excellent deal on headphones that exude style as well as some seriously good sound. Get the Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S3 for £319 at Amazon now.

