One of our favourite pairs of open back headphones are still selling at a record-low price

Since appearing on the scene in 2017, Austrian Audio has released a range of headphones that consistently deliver outstanding quality. We've tested a number of them and have given each and every one an impressive five-star rating.

One of their best offerings for audiophiles that won't break the bank is the Hi-X65 cans, which are on sale at Amazon for only £259. That's down from £320.

We called them "strong performers for the money, delivering a fine combination of insight, sturdy build and comfort". If you're looking for excellent sound quality without breaking the bank, then the Hi-X65 are well worth a look.

Lowest ever price Austrian Audio Hi-X65: was £320 now £259 at amazon.co.uk Despite being released four years ago, these headphones are as sonically capable, comfortable to wear, and built to last as they always have been. A £60 saving makes the package even sweeter and keeps it at the lowest price we've ever seen it. A very attractive option if you're looking to up your listening experience. Five stars

Five stars in our Hi-X65 review tell you how positively we feel about these Austrian Audio open-back headphones. We love the insightful and clear presentation, the composed and controlled delivery, as well as the well-made and comfortable design.

From a sound point of view, the headphones have the dynamic stretch to cope with the crescendos in Stravinsky’s The Rite Of Spring and the composure to deal with the staggering instrumental complexity of the piece. This is a pair of headphones that never disappoints.

Detail resolution is also crisp, clean and precise with a pleasing degree of punch on offer alongside taut and articulate bass. It's fair to say that they lack a little exuberance, but all things considered, they provide a truly entertaining listen.

It's worth noting that the Hi-X65 have an open-back design. While this is a key reason they are comfortable for prolonged listening sessions and offer a nicely wide soundstage, it also means others will be able to hear what you're listening too.

So you may want to avoid them if you want a pair for the office.

The 19 per cent discount means you'll only pay £259, making them a perfect fit for anyone looking to invest in their first pair of premium headphones or upgrade an existing set.

MORE:

Read our Austrian Audio Hi-X65 review

Here are the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

How to choose the right pair of headphones for you