No need to wait for Prime Day – snap up these five-star Sony wireless headphones for just £30 today
£30 for the Sony WH-CH520? Go on then...
The Sony WH-CH520 headphones are the top budget choice from our pick of the best wireless headphones – and right now they're even more affordable.
Now just £30 at Amazon, the Sony WH-CH520 are almost 40% off their original price, and only £1 off their lowest-ever price.
The Sony WH-CH520 bring balanced and engaging sound, they're useful with an extensive control app, and they've got a whopping 50-hour battery life. They're budget bargains if you're in the market for entry-level wireless headphones.
The Sony WH-C520 are a great example of wireless headphones that can nail the basics without asking you for to part with too much money.
They don't look particularly glamorous but the WH-CH520 are reassuringly well made. In fact, our expert testers said: "They’re put together well, and feel built to last. The headband adjustment mechanism, for example, is robust and moves with reassuring solidity."
What's even more impressive though is the WH-CH520's features. We're talking a 50-hour battery life, which quite frankly the majority of premium headphones don't reach, as well as Bluetooth 5.2, physical on-cup playback buttons, and compatibility with Sony's Headphones Connect control app.
And the C520s are not done there. Bluetooth Multipoint is also supported for connecting to two devices simultaneously, as well as compatibility with SBC and AAC codecs. There's also a built-in mic that allows for voice control through your source device's Google Assistant or Siri.
How do they sound? Well, even-handed and nicely balanced, according to our expert testers. In the full review, they say: “They’re not the most expressive headphones you’ve ever heard where low frequencies are concerned, it’s true. But the low end they generate is solid, deep and properly controlled at the leading edges, so the WH-CH520 headphones express rhythms confidently.”
As long as you keep your expectations in check with a budget this low, the Sony WH-CHH520 are a real bargain – at just £30 at Amazon, it's one heck of a deal.
MORE:
Read our full Sony WH-CH520 review
Check out the best wireless headphones: rated by our in-house experts
Or the best wireless earbuds: top pairs tested by our reviewers
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