Grundig GUFSAT01HD review

A solid all-round Freesat performer, but usability could be a touch better Tested at £150.00

Our Verdict

The Grundig has a solid all-round performance, but usability could be a touch better

For

  • Very compact
  • sound is fairly balanced
  • clean and stable with all pictures, particularly HD

Against

  • Temperamental first set-up
  • slightly soft SD images
  • Humax menus are better

Grundig, Goodmans and Bush are all part of the Alba group, and their Freesat boxes are all identical but for slightly different fascias. Here we have the Grundig version, and we were worried when we first tried hooking it up, as it struggled to find channels, despite reporting excellent signal strength. A bit of fiddling finally got it working, but we still lost the picture once or twice.

However, just in time for our deadline, a software update was released that fixed all of the reliability issues. It may be that many people receive their boxes with the later firmware pre-installed, but those who buy early may have some issues.

Splitting high-def hairs

In performance terms, the Grundig box is very good, and there's almost nothing between it, the Goodmans and Bush models and the Humax Foxsat-HD.

If we were pushed, we'd say that this Grundig offers the tiniest touch of extra sharpness to pictures and a smidge of added weight to sonics, but it's close enough not to be the deciding factor.

What it comes down to for us is usability, and the Grundig has a menu system that's a bit more fiddly than the Humax's. Added to the awkwardness of initial set-up, it's this that's the deal-breaker.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.grundig.com
Brand NameGrundig
Product TypeSatellite Receiver
ManufacturerGrundig Intermedia GmbH
Manufacturer Part NumberGUFSAT01HD
Product NameGrundig GUFSAT01HD
Product ModelGUFSAT01HD

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • HD Digital Box
  • Remote Control
  • Quick Start Guide
  • 2 x AAA Batteries
  • HDMI Cable
  • Power Adapter
Certifications and StandardsCE

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Number of HDMI Outputs1
S-VideoNo
Number of SCART Interfaces2
SCARTYes
Component VideoNo
USBNo
Network RJ-45Yes
Composite VideoNo

Technical Information

FeaturesTeletext
Channel Coverage80

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANNo

Power Description

Input Voltage12 V DC

Physical Characteristics

Width25.7 cm
Depth16.5 cm
Weight Approximate1 kg
Height4.2 cm
Dimensions4.2 cm (H): 25.7 cm (W): 16.5 cm (D)

Service Information

Service TypeFreesat HD

Controls-Indicators

Language SupportedEnglish

Audio

Sound SystemDolby Digital