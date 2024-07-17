Should you buy a new TV this Prime Day? Yes! And I know which one

There can be a lot of scepticism around big sales events such as Amazon Prime Day, which is now into its second and final day. Are the deals actually any good? Or are they just normal prices disguised as deals?

That can make it very tricky to decide whether to buy a new TV right now. And, if it is, which one to go for.

Well, as someone who has been writing about TVs for over 17 years, has covered every Prime Day there's ever been and tracks TV pricing on an almost daily basis, I can categorically say that while there are some non-deals around right now, there's also a handful of genuinely great deals on some of the genuinely best TVs that money can buy.

I can also guide you to which one you should buy. Just keep reading.

The 55-inch LG C4 is the absolutely best Amazon Prime Day TV deal

(Image credit: LG Electronics)

The new LG C4 is a rip-roaringly great TV. Last year's C3 was a slight disappointment in that it wasn't a big improvement on the C2 before it, but LG has learned its lesson and the C4 is a big step forward.

The specs have changed very little, yet the C4 is noticeably punchier and sharper than the C3, and it's got much better sound, too. The webOS smart platform is as app-packed and easy to use as you could hope, and gaming specs are second to none, with all four HDMI sockets supporting 4K/120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming.

We weren't expecting particularly good deals on the C4 this early into its life, but LG has flipped the script and is offering the 55-inch C4 for just £999 at LG.com.

LG OLED55C4 £1899 £999 at LG.com (save £900)

We love the 65-inch version of the C4, and the 55-inch model should be the same, only smaller. LG has made big improvements to brightness and sharpness this year, resulting in a more dynamic and exciting delivery. Sound is better, too, and gaming specs remain flawless.

If 55 inches is too big, pick up the 48-inch LG C4 for just £899

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Overhaul)

Not everyone can fit a 55-inch TV in their living room. If that's you, there's an easy alternative: buy the 48-inch C4 instead. It can currently be bought for just £899 at LG.com.

As you can see, the 48-inch C4 is only £100 cheaper than the 55-inch model above, but it's still the lowest price for this model and I expect the price to pop back up to around £1199 as soon as the stock runs out.

LG OLED48C4 £1499 £999 at LG.com (save £500)

While we haven't yet tested the 48-inch version of the C4, LG's track record suggests we should expect it to be a slightly less bright (and of course smaller) version of the 65-inch model, which we have tested and is superb. It's got great gaming specs, too.

If it's a bigger TV you want, go for the 65-inch version of – you guessed it – the LG C4

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Full Swing)

If you want a seriously cinematic new TV, 55 inches might not cut it. In that case, go for the 65-inch C4, which is currently available for £1499 at LG.com.

It might seem boring that I'm just recommending different versions of the LG C4, but that's purely a testament to how good these deals are. This is a brand-new, brilliant-performing TV that really shouldn't be available for so little so soon.

LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £1499 at LG.com (save £1200)

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat and this discount is much larger than we would expect to see at this point in the TV's life.

5 stars

Read the full LG C4 review

If you're looking for a really cheap TV this Prime Day, buy the 50-inch Amazon Omni QLED

(Image credit: Future / Amazon Prime Video, Invincible)

Finally, a TV that isn't an LG C4! There's no denying that for many people an OLED just isn't in reach, even with these big discounts. The good news, then, is that there is a really affordable but very good TV available this Prime Day – and it's one that Amazon itself produces.

Said TV is the 50-inch Fire TV Omni QLED, which is currently available for just £380 at Amazon.

While it's obviously not in the same league as the OLEDs above, the Omni QLED offers a really considered and consistent picture performance for a fraction of the price. Sound is basic but good, too, and the Fire OS operating system is packed with streaming services and is a doddle to use. Unsurprisingly, this TV can't do 4K/120Hz gaming, but it does support VRR and ALLM and it has a Game mode with reliably low input lag, so it's more than up to the task for many gamers.

Crucially, while Amazon regularly discounts its Omni QLED TVs, this is the cheapest it's ever been. Honestly, it's a snip for TV to which we bestowed 5 stars and a What Hi-Fi? Award.

Don't be tempted to go for the 43-inch version, though: it's also discounted but it performs much worse, not least thanks to its lack of local dimming.