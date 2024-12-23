Rewind: Onkyo returns, we reveal our 2025 hi-fi wishlist, and fresh hints about 8K TVs’ future

Welcome to one of the final entries into our Rewind weekly hi-fi and home cinema news digest for the year.

Though most of us may be winding down for the Holidays, hi-fi and home cinema companies are still working hard with big news continuing to break at near frenzied pace. Over the past week this has ranged from hints about a key hi-fi brand’s return to fresh rumblings about the next version of HDMI.

Here’s what you need to know.

We reviewed the Mission 750

Last week our reviewers finished testing the Mission 750 bookshelf speakers. Direct rivals to big name, five-star products, including the Bowers & Wilkins 606 S3 the cool looking speakers target an already competitive market. But having put them through their paces in our listening with a range of price compatible hardware we found plenty to like about them. Whether it was rumbling classic rock, swooning pop ballads or complex classical music the Mission 770 delivered impressive bass power, and a confident, but controlled listening experience.

Read our full Mission 750 review

A new HDMI standard may be on the horizon

Most TVs are still struggling to offer more than two HDMI 2.1 inputs, but according to the latest rumblings about the Las Vegas Consumer Electronics Show (CES) set to happen in January we are on the brink of getting an even newer HDMI standard. Specifically, last week reports broke that the show will see the HDMI organisation unveil early details about its fabled next-generation HDMI 2.2 standard – which is expected to focus on 8K.

Read the full story: HDMI 2.2 is reportedly set to make a CES 2025 appearance – and it could be a breakthrough for 8K

Onkyo is making new products again

(Image credit: Onkyo)

Japanese brand Onkyo technically is still around. This year alone you will have seen a wealth of TV sound systems and soundbars with the company’s branding and the words “in-partnership with” next to it. But after it declared bankruptcy in 2022 and subsequently went under joint ownership of Sharp and Premium Audio Company we’ve not seen any true new products from the former audio giant. Last week the firm promised this is about to change sending out a press release promising the launch of not one but two new ranges at the CES 2025 tradeshow next month.

Read the full story: A boon for budget hi-fi? An ‘all new Onkyo’ outlines its future, with two new audio ranges launching in 2025

We sent Santa our 2025 wishlist

(Image credit: Future)

Haven’t you heard? 2024’s old news. Which is why most of the What Hi-Fi? team are currently looking ahead to 2025 and the new hi-fi and home cinema hardware it’s set to bring with it. Last week we penned a handy guide detailing the products our team are most excited about that are expected to arrive next year.

Read the full story: 14 exciting hi-fi and home cinema products we can't wait to review in 2025

