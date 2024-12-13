Need a Christmas movie break? 3 action-packed thrillers are new on Netflix this week

Christmas movie'd out already? If you've gone too hard on the jingle and cheer this December and want some classic movie immersion, Netflix has thankfully added some great movies in this pre-Christmas period that otherwise might be quiet for viewing.

To be clear, these aren't Christmas movies; we rounded up the best of those last week. These are Hollywood blockbusters that have made their way around various services only to land on everyone's favourite this week, meaning any subscribers can now enjoy these big-budget brilliant movies for free.

The Batman

The Batman manages to reinvent this done-so-many-times movie in a way that's original, enthralling and entertaining. It's got a very decent 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes and sees Robert Pattinson play a dark and moody version of everyone's favourite human bat with a The Crow-like feel.

Look out for a near-unrecognisable Colin Farrell playing his part of the Penguin to perfection. In fact, he has a spin-off series to himself now, which I'd recommend if you fall for his character here. This latest in the franchise has mystery, drama, action and excitement, with huge helpings of style and dark edge that make this a classic example of Batman at his best.

Terminator: Dark Fate

While Terminator: Dark Fate didn't get the highest audience praise (82 per cent Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes), as a big fan of this series of movies I was surprised by how great this really is. Dark Fate goes back to the basics of a bad robot chasing a human protected by a good robot. Then it adds in some great twists to get the original Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in the mix, who both do a superb job of playing with their characters in this new version of reality.

The ensuing action is high-paced, original, exciting and bags of fun to watch. It's so good I've watched it several times.

Carry-on

This straight-to-Netflix movie sees Taron Egerton (Rocketman, Tetris) playing a young TSA agent in an airport who has to outsmart a traveller who blackmails him into letting a parcel through on a Christmas Eve flight. So, yes, this is a bit of a Christmas film... but only in as much as Die Hard 2 is.

Mystery and quick thinking seize the day here as Egerton leads alongside Jason Bateman (Arrested Development, Air)and Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy). And keep an eye out for Breaking Bad's Dean Norris playing the classic enforcer-type character as you might expect him to.

