3 new Netflix movies to force the Christmas feels this week

December's here, the Christmas season is in the air, and Netflix is dutifully filling its catalogue with frosty delights.

From new Christmas movies to seasonal classics, with some offering A-list leads while others going hard with that so-bad-it's-good charm, plenty are popping up on the streaming service weekly throughout the month.

Of the latest Christmas haul, I've picked three perfect winter warmers to leave you uplifted and in a festive mood. One has even won over the critics!

Hot Frosty

Hot Frosty (Image credit: Netflix)

It's rare to find a new Christmas film that has earned decent critic ratings, yet Hot Frosty has done just that. With an impressive 82 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes, this could be the Christmas film to get you in the spirit without requiring that customary leave-you-criticism-at-the-door attitude adjustment for the hit-and-miss Christmas movie genre.

An intentionally whimsical rom-com about a young widow whose magic scarf (yep, you read that right) brings a handsome snowman to life, expect everything to be tongue in cheek, with just enough of everything to scratch that holiday itch.

Our Little Secret

Our Little Secret (Image credit: Netflix)

Unlike most of the straight-to-streaming movies on the Christmas options list, Our Little Secret actually feels like a more sophisticated release. And it has a sophisticated star at the helm, too, with Lindsey Lohan leading this fresh rom-com.

The story follows two exes who must spend the holiday season together upon discovering that their new partners are siblings. Ridiculous, yes, and many people's worst cringey nightmare – but it gives you enough to keep this silly and funny premise well within the light and uplifting viewing experience synonymous with the season.

Meet Me Next Christmas

Meet Me Next Christmas (Image credit: Netflix)

Meet Me Next Christmas is at its best a passable seasonal romantic movie that does well to play up the charming warmth between the lead actors. But at worst it's like an advert for the Capella group Pentatonix, about whom the film is focused and in which there are one too many poor attempts at acting.

So if you want a film that's straddling that line between enjoyable and ridiculous enough to laugh at with your couch compatriots, this offers itself up perfectly for pot-shots aplenty.

