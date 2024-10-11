Love and laugh, lots, with these top 3 romcom shows on Netflix this weekend

Love and laughter are two of life's most powerful medicines and you can get a double dose this weekend with these top romcoms on Netflix. The streaming giant has got plenty of romantic movie based options, but these new TV series choices manage to strike a near perfect balance of lols and love.

From totally new shows hitting Netflix fresh, to seasoned new series releases, there is plenty to pick from this month. As ever I have scoured the most popular streaming service to find the very best shows and movies with this week offering some uplifting delights to enhance your weekend.

Nobody Wants This (Series 1, out now)

Nobody Wants This (Image credit: Netflix)

Nobody Wants This is a new Netflix original show that teams-up romcom acting legends of TV and movie fame. Starring Kristen Bell (The Good Place, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Adam Brody (The O.C., Shazam), this show tells the romantic tale of a rabbi falling for a girl who isn't Jewish. He is coming off the back of a near-married relationship, with a Jewish girl, that sets this potential new couple up for a struggle.

The show tackles the romantic issues and dramas with a light-hearted tack that leaves you compelled but chuckling along at the same time. Easy watching that's hard not to binge far too fast.

Heartstopper (Series 3, out now)

Heartstopper (Image credit: Netflix)

The Heartstopper show is now in its third series – they are coming thick and fast after the popularity this Netflix original has garnered. Give the people what they want and all that.

Centring around a young couple falling for each other in the first series, this has grown and developed to include more diverse characters' romantic scenarios while keeping laughs in nearly every scene. A huge hit with the LGBTQIA+ community that doesn't stop finding fun new ways to share original stories.

Love Is Blind (Series 7, out now)

Love Is Blind (Image credit: Netflix)

Now entering its seventh series Love Is Blind continues its reality TV style social experiment with plenty of chortles, cheeriness and chagrin on offer once again.

The show places single men and women, looking to get engaged, in pods purpose-built for dating over 10 days before they get engaged – and all before meeting face to face. They then have a one-week holiday before moving into an apartment together for three weeks. All of this is covered in the show. And yup, it's as entertaining as you might expect.

