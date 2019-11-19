The best Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones deals Black Friday 2019

The main Black Friday deals may not have arrived yet, but we've already spotted what we think might be some of the best headphone deals you're likely to see this year. One model that keeps cropping up are the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones.

These Award-winning over-ear headphones have seen regular discounts in recent months and currently, there's a healthy saving on Amazon, which we assume will be around until the big day. Who knows, they could drop even further.

This page will round-up all the Sony WH-1000XM3 deals to ensure you find the very best price before you splash the cash.

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of headphones, they don't get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

These Sony headphones sport 30-hour battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls. Sonically they deliver an open, spacious sound that gives every instrument, effect and vocal room to breathe.

We found the Sony WH-1000XM3s to be brilliant all-rounders, whether you want the perfect long-haul travel companion, an office upgrade or a new commute compadre.

