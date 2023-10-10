Samsung's flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar system is 42% off now for Prime Day 2

This year’s Amazon Big Deal Days has well and truly begun, and there are plenty of TV and AV deals to choose from.

Sometimes when it comes to improving the audio of your TV, even a soundbar alone doesn’t cut it. If you’re in need of extra speaker power, Samsung’s flagship Q990C might be the soundbar for you.

Especially when you factor in this latest discount. This system is now available for just £929 , which is a 42 per cent reduction from its usual retail price of £1599.

Samsung Q990C was £1599 now £929 at Amazon (save £670)

We haven't tested this soundbar system, but with a new price drop it's down to £929, that's a 42 per cent price drop.

Featuring 22 speakers in an 11.1.4-channel system, Samsung’s Q990C soundbar system includes a central soundbar, two wireless rear speakers, and a wireless subwoofer.

We haven’t tested the Q990C system for ourselves, but this deal marks a significant price drop on a soundbar/speaker package with plenty of positive reviews online.

The rear speakers feature up-firing drivers for delivering immersive, directional sound, and the 20cm (8 inch) subwoofer is described as being ideal for adding low-end detail to movies and shows.

Samsung’s Q990C soundbar system has a host of connectivity options, including wi-fi, Bluetooth, and AirPlay 2. On the wired front, there’s an HDMI eARC connection for accessing the full Dolby Atmos or DTS:X audio experience.



Other useful features include Q-Symphony, which allows audio to be played from your soundbar and your TV set simultaneously. There’s also SpaceFit Sound Pro, which analyses your listening environment and adjusts settings accordingly.

At 130cm in width, the main soundbar in this package is fairly long even compared with other popular large models out there such as the Sonos Arc, so be sure you have sufficient room on your stand or wall.

Interested? Head over to Amazon where you can get Samsung’s flagship soundbar package for £929 .

