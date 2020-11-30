Best Marantz CD6007 Cyber Monday deals

The Marantz CD6007 is proof that the best CD players needn't cost a fortune. Arguably one of the Marantz's finest products to date, the CD6007 picked up "best CD player under £500" at the What Hi-Fi 2020 Awards, and plenty of praise in our review.

Considering the "class-leading" sound and bomb-proof build quality, the CD6007 is excellent value at £399. Having said that, a discount is always welcome. And with the Cyber Monday deals coming thick and fast, you'll find the lowest price listed below...

The CD6007 is the latest in a long line of polished performers from Marantz. It looks almost identical to it's predecessor, the CD6006, but brings one big improvement. Whereas the CD6006 used a Cirrus CS4398 DAC chip, the CD6007 features an AKM 4490, which allows it to process 24-bit high-resolution files through the front panel USB Type-A socket.

Build quality is typically excellent and the CD6007's disc mechanism operates with a slickness that puts some pricier CD players to shame. The mechanism is quiet, responsive and capable of spinning a range of digital formats including CD, CD-R/RW, WMA and MP3.

Those familiar with past models in this range will notice the smattering of other improvements, including a quieter power supply and better HDAM amplifier modules. But how do these tweaks affect the sonics?

Sound is vivid and dramatic, notes are defined, particularly at low frequencies, and there's plenty of scale at both ends of the frequency spectrum. It's all tied together with a wonderful sense of composure and a natural warmth that few –if any – other CD players can match at this price.

If you're looking for an excellent CD player that will level up your listening, the Marantz CD6007 is a great choice. And at £399 – or perhaps even lower in the sales – this five-star performer is cracking value.

