Best Black Friday Beats Studio Buds deals 2021

We called the Beats Studio Buds "one of the best affordable alternatives to Apple’s AirPods we’ve seen so far", heaping praise on their spacious, agile and bass-balanced sound and diminutive, comfortable design. And with Black Friday sending prices tumbling, now could well be the time to score these new noise-cancelling Beats at a discount.

Take a look at today's best Beats Studio Buds deals below to see if you can snag a saving on their £130 ($150, AU$220) RRP. Even if you can't, know that they're good value options anyway.

Best Beats Studio Buds deals

Beats' noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds launched in June 2021 so they're relatively new. Deals can be hard to come by on new models – especially those by Beats and Sony – but we've already seen them discounted by a small amount in recent months.

Comfort is top-notch as the earpieces weigh just 5g each, while the case is compact and pocketable. Audio is clean and agile through the bass, and while noise-cancelling isn't class-leading, it's a fantastic addition for the money.

You also get support for convenient one-touch pairing to both iOS and Android devices. Simply unbox your Beats Studio Buds and position the case close to your phone. A rotating picture of the earpieces pops up on the screen and invites you to connect – a classy introduction to a product that costs much less than the noise-cancelling Apple AirPods Pro. Just note that, as with the AirPods, there's no on-bud volume control.

Battery life is good, too: eight hours of listening time (five when active noise-cancelling is switched on), plus two additional charges from the supplied case. That adds up to a grand total of 15 hours of playback (or 24 hours when noise-cancelling is switched off).

All in all, these buds from the Apple-owned Beats brand are compelling, affordable alternatives to the AirPods. Any discount is merely the icing on a beautifully baked cake.

MORE:

Browse our ultimate list of the best Black Friday wireless earbuds

Thinking of upgrading? AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: which are better?

Our pick of the best Black Friday headphones deals 2021