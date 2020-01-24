Best computer speakers 2020: boost your laptop's music performance

Best computer speakers Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best laptop speakers you can buy in 2020.

Whether you have a traditional all-in-one PC or a portable laptop, chances are your music library or game soundtrack isn't going to sound great through their built-in speakers.

If that reality makes you sad inside (and we don't blame you if it does) and you're willing to set the sound of your working space straight, then what you need – yes, need – is a pair of computer speakers. And good ones at that. Luckily for you, we know just the things!

Below, we've rounded up a handful of the best PC speakers – both active and Bluetooth stereo pairs – to flank your laptop or monitor, from budget solutions to premium. Our top recommendation has been honoured with a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Best Buy Award, at that.

1. Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2 The Mk2s boast a wonderfully musical sound, plus stellar build quality and discreet good looks. SPECIFICATIONS Power: 20W | Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: Optical, 3.5mm | Finishes: 1 Reasons to Buy Stunningly musical sound Subtle dynamics Stylish, compact design Reasons to Avoid No USB input £329 View at Sevenoaks

Gorgeous looks, streamlined design and features, sound quality that’s been improved in every way – the Ruark MR1 Mk2s deservedly top our favourites list.

The step up in performance from the original model is impressive, making the these Ruarks even more appealing than before. Quite simply, these are superb speakers of their type, hence their 2019 Award as the best desktop speakers on the market.

Read the full review: Ruark Audio MR1 Mk2

2. KEF Egg KEF has hatched a real success with this balanced- and detailed-sounding 2016 Award winner SPECIFICATIONS Power: 50W | Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: 3.5mm/digital optical, USB | Finishes: 1 Reasons to Buy Great sonic integration

Balanced, detailed, controlled sound Compact egg-shaped design Reasons to Avoid Hybrid input not particularly neat £300 View at Amazon

KEF has cracked it with these unique egg-shaped speakers. They're compact and stylish – just right to sandwich a computer monitor – and belt out a sound that's insightful, balanced and, frequency wise, seamlessly integrated.

Only bettered by the Ruarks above for their size and price, these former Award winners are still a great buy.

Read the full review: KEF Egg

3. Steljes Audio NS3 Versatile, affordable and an affable listen, these are solid desktop speakers for those on a budget. SPECIFICATIONS Power: 90W | Bluetooth: Yes | Inputs: RCA, optical digital, RCA | Finishes: 7 Reasons to Buy Sleek design Good connectivity Powerful bass Reasons to Avoid Could be more cohesive Need a bit more detail £199 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For a PC speaker solution, the NS3 speakers certainly play their part well. They’re capable enough to work as your everyday speakers, and will look suitably stylish while doing it.

If you’re looking for an entry-level way to get your workplace audio sounding better, these speakers are worth considering.

Read the full review: Steljes Audio NS3

4. Acoustic Energy AE1 Active Get high-end performance without the need for a stack of high-end electronics. SPECIFICATIONS Power: 100W | Inputs: RCA, balanced XLR | Finishes: 3 Reasons to Buy Clear, balanced and detailed Rhythmically exciting Flexible with placement Reasons to Avoid Nothing of note £999 View at Hifix

It’s difficult to think of an amplifier/passive speakers combo that could better these Acoustic Energy active speakers at the price.

These 2018 What Hi-Fi? Award winners do everything with a flourish. You'd need to invest in a more expensive pair of components to offer a marked improvement on these Acoustic Energy active speakers - and you owe it to yourself to track down a pair to discover that for yourself.

Read the full review: Acoustic Energy AE1 Active

5. Dynaudio Xeo 10 Pricey, but well worth the money. These are hugely impressive active speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Power: 130W | Inputs: RCA, 3.5mm, optical digital | Bluetooth: Yes | Finishes: 2 Reasons to Buy Clear, detailed and agile sound Large-scaled and spacious delivery Versatility, excellent features Reasons to Avoid Don’t physically feel like premium speakers £1,299 View at Amazon

When you bear in mind the Xeo 10s are successors to the 2017 Award-winning Xeo 2s, their success is hardly surprising. They may be expensive – perhaps even pricier than your computer – but those who're serious about sound quality won't be disappointed.

They're hugely entertaining and insightful, and for small speakers (each about the size of a thick hardback book) they sure belt out a large and spacious soundstage.

Their both wireless and wired connectivity options seal their five-star fate, too.

Read the full review: Dynaudio Xeo 10

MORE: