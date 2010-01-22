These Audio Technicas are of the closed-back variety.



Sonically at a slight disadvantage to their open-backed peers (due to more colouration from the enclosure) this pair are nonetheless quite special.



They produce a welcoming openness, and detail levels are on a par with the best closed-back cans we've heard at this price.



They fire out a hefty bassline, too, and while treble can stand out occasionally, it doesn't impose too much.



If you're after closed-back headphones, give them a try.

