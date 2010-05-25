Trending

Samsung BD-C6500 review

If we were going to mark this player on features alone, then it would get top marks – but the sound and vision here are sadly well below par Tested at £200.00

By

Our Verdict

You can’t complain about the price or the features on offer, but picture and sound quality are both below par

For

  • Thorough specification includes integrated wi-fi
  • decent colours
  • reasonably detailed images

Against

  • Pictures hindered by noise
  • not the most gifted at motion handling
  • bright, aggressive sound

In our experience, Samsung has always served up affordable Blu-ray players that are easy to live with.

However, when comparative tests come calling, they rarely take the plaudits. But now that Samsung's BD-C6900 3D Blu-ray player is making waves, perhaps the company's dedicated decks can follow suit.

A quick blast of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets impresses with a decent level of insight and edge definition.

The Hogwarts uniforms show a fair amount of detail and give a good impression of texture, while colours are nicely judged.

Traces of noise
But the Samsung image is hindered by traces of noise. This prevents the deck showing the same level of depth and clarity as the best out there at this price level.

The 'C6500 could also handle movement with greater confidence: some of the coastline panning shots during It's Complicated show flicker and judder.

Other players are more accomplished when it comes to sound quality, too. The Samsung has a tendency to sound bright and hard.

When Harry Potter and Ron Weasley commandeer a flying Ford Anglia and chase after the Hogwart's train, the lively effects sound aggressive and unruly.

Lack of rhythm
Spin a CD and these traits are still present, while also highlighting the machine's lack of rhythm.

Florence and the Machine's You've Got The Love shows insecurities in the Samsung's timing and there's a subsequent lack of connection with the listener.

While you can take picture and sound performance to task, there's nothing to grumble about when you run through the 'C6500's specification.

Considering the price tag, it's amazing that Samsung has been able to cram in easy-to-use wireless functionality, a set of multichannel analogue outputs and 1GB of internal memory.

Internet TV included
That's before you test out the Internet@TV feature, which gives you the ability to stream online content from the likes of LoveFilm and Muzu.tv. It's easy to use and the player is constantly updated as and when new services are released.

If star ratings were based purely on functionality straight out the box, the 'C6500 would sport a five-star review.

Unfortunately, this isn't the case and the truth of the matter is you can get superior picture and sound performance from rival machines at the same price.

Specifications

General Information

Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.samsung.com/uk/
Brand NameSamsung
Product TypeBlu-ray Disc Player
ManufacturerSamsung
Manufacturer Part NumberBD-C6500
Product NameSamsung BD-C6500
Product ModelBD-C6500

Miscellaneous

Package Contents
  • BD-C6500 Blu-ray Disc Player
  • Remote Control
DLNA CertifiedYes

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
Digital Audio Optical OutYes
USBYes

Audio

Audio FormatsCD-DA
Sound SystemDolby Digital

Technical Information

FeaturesBD Live
Media FormatsBD-RE
Number of Discs1

Network and Communication

EthernetYes
Wireless LANYes

Physical Characteristics

Width42.9 cm
Depth22.4 cm
Weight Approximate1.72 kg
Height4.3 cm
ColourBlack
Dimensions4.3 cm (H): 42.9 cm (W): 22.4 cm (D)

Video

Scanning ModesProgressive Scan
Scan Format1080p
Video FormatsBD Video

Warranty

Limited Warranty1 Year