A stand with glass plates top and bottom, joined by a column in a choice of seven different finishes, is a fine proposition for budding interior stylists.



Sadly the looks are rather spoiled by the arrangement of the top- and floor-spikes, while the sound is altogether too timid and weedy to justify the price.



A narrow, two-dimensional soundstage and lightweight presentation is far from ideal.

