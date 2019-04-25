You can already save up to $300 on Samsung's 2019 4K TVs

Samsung's 2019 4K TVs have only been out a matter of weeks in the US, but there are already savings to be had on them... if you're quick!

For a limited time, Crutchfield is offering hundreds of dollars off some 2019 models, ranging from $200 off its 65in Q60R 4K QLED TV to $300 off its 75in RU800 4K LCD TV. Most deal prices end this weekend and can be seen below:

Samsung UN65RU8000 $1398 $1148 Save $250 off this 2019 Samsung 65in 4K LCD TV, which boasts HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support; 4K Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube streaming; iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps; Apple AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.View Deal

MORE RU8000 SIZES ON OFFER:

49in version $648 ($150 saving)

55in version $798 ($200 saving)

75in version $1898 ($300 saving)

Samsung QN55Q60R $1198 $1098 Within Samsung's more affordable premium QLED TV range is this 55in model, which features OLED-rivalling panel technology, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support, 4K Netflix, Amazon Instant Video and YouTube streaming; iTunes Movies and TV Shows apps; Apple AirPlay 2, and compatibility with Google Home and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.View Deal

MORE Q60R SIZES ON OFFER:

43in version $698 ($100 saving)

49in version $898 ($100 saving)

65in version $1598 ($200 saving)

82in version $3498 ($300 saving)

Samsung QN49Q70R $1248 $1198 A 49in model belonging to a higher-ranging QLED range, building on the above TV's spec with full direct backlighting (as opposed to edge-lit) and superior HDR performance with Quantum HDR 8X (rather than Quantum HDR 4X).View Deal

MORE Q70R SIZES ON OFFER:

65in version $2098 ($100)

