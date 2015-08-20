The CX-A5100 replaces 2013’s CX-A5000, offering 11 discrete channels for surround speakers and two subwoofer outs, all available via XLR ports.

Inputs are suitably numerous at this level, including 8 HDMIs ins (and two out), three each of composite video (one out), coaxial and optical, five composite video inputs (one out), a single balanced XLR, and nine analogue ins. There’s also a front-mounted USB output and a 6.3mm headphone jack.

Support for Dolby Atmos is on board, as well as DTS:X via a forthcoming firmware update, but Yamaha’s YPAO 3D automatic system calibration will help set up your room for whatever configuration you decide.

As with all of Yamaha’s 2015 products, the CX-A5100 will come with Yamaha’s MusicCast multi-room technology. Other currently available AV kit, such as the RX-V79 and RX-A50 series, will receive it via a firmware update.

The CX-A5100 will be available in September for £2499.95.

